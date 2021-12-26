Enviva donates to Suttontown EMS

Pictured, from left, are: front row — Suttontown EMS Thomas Jackson and Suttontown EMS Gunner Carter; and second row — Faison Fire Chief Lee Kennedy, Suttontown EMS Jonathan Jernigan, Sampson County EMS Director Rick Sauer, Enviva Plant Manager George Handler, Sampson County EMS Chief Eric Herring, Suttontown EMS Chief Bradley Jackson, Enviva EHS Manager Johnathan Toler.

Enviva continued its support of area first responders by recently sponsoring the purchase of a new Generac 24kW generator for the Suttontown Emergency Management Services (EMS) Station, located in the Faison area.

The generator will allow an automated and seamless transition of power to the station if the station loses power during a weather-related activity or other unforeseen accident. In the past, staff would have to manually start a portable generator to restore power to parts of the station.

“We are at the end of the distribution line,” explained Suttontown EMS Chief Bradley Jackson. “So, we are typically the first to lose power and the last to get it restored. With Hurricanes Florence and Matthew, we were without power for about two and a half weeks.”

Power to the station is essential. For starters, the three overhead bay doors to the station are electronic. More importantly, the medicine stored at the station must stay at a constant refrigerated temperature.

“This upgrade will help us to ensure the integrity of our drugs for our patients since we will be able to maintain a constant temperature,” stated Chief Jackson.

The generator is located just outside of the station on the side lawn. The system monitors power to the station, and if there is an interruption of 15 seconds, the generator will automatically take over the system to provide electricity. The generator will draw its power from a propane tank located on the same side lawn some 10 feet away. Chief Jackson has been informed that the station could run about five consecutive days on the generator before needing to refill the onsite propane tank.

“The generator will be able to power everything at our station in the case of a loss of power,” stated Chief Jackson. “It will definitely help us with our operations, big time.”

In addition to being home to the EMS unit, the Suttontown station also is home to trucks from the Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department and North State Medical Transport.

Chief Jackson also noted that while the Suttontown EMS station is not designed to be an emergency shelter, in the case of an emergency, the station could be a temporary spot where local citizens could come if power has been lost in the area, especially those who may be more vulnerable in a power outage crisis such as seniors.

“One of our community relations goals is to be helpful to organizations that are making positive impacts in our community,” stated Chris Brown, Enviva’s Senior Community Relations Manager. “We are extremely grateful for the support and assistance all the local EMS and fire departments provide to our community and our Sampson Facility. This is just one way we can say, Thank You, to these units.”

The effort to provide funding for the Suttontown EMS station was supported by several individuals, including Faison Fire Chief Lee Kennedy, Sampson County EMS Director Rick Sauer, and Executive Director at Sampson County Economic Development Commission Steve Barrington.