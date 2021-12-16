Lions focus on aiding visually impaired

The Clinton Lions Club is pleased to announce the beginning one of their most important projects as a local club. The local club supports many community projects but with Lions Club International’s main focus, helping the visually impaired, the local club has begun a project screening vision of elementary aged student in our local schools.

In 1925, Helen Keller addressed the Lions at their international convention and urged them to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Since then, Lions have become renowned worldwide for their efforts to improve sight, prevent blindness and other visual impairment, and improve eye health and eye care for millions of people around the world.

According to educational experts, 80% of learning is visual. So, if children can’t see well, they can’t learn well. Yet most children don’t have a vision screening until they have problems learning or paying attention in school. That’s why the local chapter of the Lions is working to get children screened early.

Eighty percent of all visual impairment can be prevented or cured. Detecting visual impairment while children are still in school can make a significant difference. The Lions Club International makes vision screening part of its mission.

For the local club, that’s where the Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener comes in.

In using this device, the club can screen both eyes for six risk factors in just seconds, allowing for faster screening and higher completion rates. Over the years, Lions Club screenings nationwide have found not only thousands of kids who need glasses but also children with cancer, detached retinas, and childhood cataracts. Lions Club volunteers are trained in how to use the specialized cameras to accurately screen kids for a wide range of potential eye issues. Upon completion of the test which takes only seconds, if issues are found the student is furnished a referral report to take home to their parents so they can get proper medical care from a physician.

Locally the eye screenings have already begun. Lion Eleanor Bradshaw recently led a team screening the 1st and 2nd graders at the Clinton City School’s Butler Avenue School. Of 406 students screened, 63 (18.2%) were found to have issues that need to be addressed by a physician. The club is now in the process of setting goals to test all the elementary aged children in our public schools. The schools have been very supportive of this program.

For anyone interested in becoming a part of the team, contact any member of the Clinton Lions Club. Dan Holland is president of the club, Pam McGuirt is vice president. Nick West is secretary, Lee West second vice-president and James Blackmon is treasurer.