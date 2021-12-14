Roseboro parade dazzles

Railroad Street Steakhouse owners Richard and Laura spread holiday cheer during Friday night’s Roseboro Christmas Parade, which was marked by an occasional drizzle, nothing out of the ordinary for the annual procession. Folks lined the streets through Broad Street and the old downtown district. Quite a few houses were lit up too, as part of the ‘Light Up Roseboro’ contest. Christmas decorations and holiday smiles were seen throughout the town, with folks sharing in the fun for the night.

