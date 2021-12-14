Routine traffic stop nets drugs, arrest

CLINTON — Deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Teamarrested a man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop last week, reportedly for a window tint violation.

According to reports, the vehicle was stopped on NC 24 near Roseboro.

“Upon approaching the vehicle deputies smelled the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle,” a brief press release stated. “As a result, a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle. During the search deputies located a concealed weapon, 804 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.”

The arrest happened on Dec. 9, according to the statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The motorist, Marcus Devone Smith, 28, of 401 W. Godwin St., Dunn, was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was placed under $50,000 secured bond.