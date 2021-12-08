Lackey represents Sampson at 4-H Congress

Members from 4-H across the state that attended the National 4-H Youth Congress. Courtesy Photos Kaylee Lackey, at the bottom, earned the chance to attend the National 4-H Congress with several other 4-H Members from the state. She was only one of a few to attend from this district and was the only one to be selected this year. Courtesy Photos

A delegation of 18 North Carolina 4-H youth and three adults representing 15 counties, including Sampson County, attended the 100th annual National 4-H Congress, held in Atlanta, Ga., and among them was Sampson’s very own Kaylee Lackey.

The North Carolina delegation returned home from five days in which more than 800 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the country gathered to participate in educational, service and recreational opportunities.

Lackey, represented Sampson County at the Nov. 26-30, 2021 conference. She is the daughter of Lantz and Kimberly Lackey of Clinton. Kaylee was awarded the trip after winning North Carolina 4-H’s application, resume, interview and electronic video contest this past summer.

Kaylee participates in a variety of 4-H programs in Sampson County and also serves as the current South East District 4-H Youth Council President.

This year’s theme for National 4-H Congress was “A Century of Empowering Youth” and included workshops designed to develop 4-H’ers leadership skills, plenary sessions with outstanding speakers and entertainers, a Service-Learning experience during which delegates participated in hands-on service projects as well as tours and recreational opportunities throughout the city.

National 4-H Congress, a 4-H tradition for 100 years, was originally designed to recognize state and national winners. As the 4-H program has changed to meet the needs of youth today so has National 4-H Congress. This year’s event not only recognized excellence but also provided an outstanding, educational opportunity for 4-H youth.

4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping 260,000 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide.

For more information on the 4-H program in Sampson County, please contact Genny Thompson or Elizabeth Merrill at 910 592-7161.

NC State Extension is the local and statewide outreach provider of North Carolina’s preeminent research enterprise – NC State University. NC State Extension translates research-based knowledge in the areas of agriculture, food and nutrition, and 4-H youth development into everyday solutions that create economic, intellectual and societal prosperity for North Carolina.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.