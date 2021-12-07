Festivities coming to Harrells

HARRELLS — A favorite holiday treat will be coming back to Harrells this year in the “Singing around the tree.”

Pretty much everything that has been done in previous years will be returning, but without the food aspect, town officials said. They noted that attendees will meet up at the town triangle near the welcome sign, and sing around the tree planted there. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 14.

“We meet, and we will be at our ‘Charlie Brown Tree’ that’s decorated,” said Cindy Ezzell with the Town of Harrells.

Ezzell compares it to an old town type of fellowship where folks gather around their tree and sing and enjoy the holiday season.

“We have candles, and we have music books so everybody can kind of be on the same page,” she said.

Lola Craft has been leading the singing for years, and Ezzell said that she will be back again this year.

“She leads the music for us and we sing all sorts of carols,” she said. “Santa Claus will be there.”

Usually they do food there, but they are not doing that this year because of COVID concerns. Despite all of the restrictions they have still had their sing, and just tailored the situation as the need arose.

“We chose not to do the food this year, but we still wanted to have something. I think people are yearning to be out, and to sing, and to talk, and be neighborly.”

Attendees will be able to distance themselves as much as they want, she said.

Harrells and the surrounding area is also going to be decorated, with houses in the community being able to participate in a decorating contest. Decorations can be anything from bright light displays to something entirely unlit.

“One year someone did a nature scene, another a nativity,” she said.

Lighting up the area is not a requirement by any means.

“The judges come through one time during the day and one time at night,” she said.

Different houses have won different years, all with unique displays, she said.

“If there’s a house that someone wants to be sure is entered,” she said, “They can call the Town Hall.”

She said it is not just the Town, and it’s really a community experience, with the decorations reaching out into the water district as well.

“We have a great Santa, and he has been our Santa for years now,” she said. “It’s one of his favorite things, to come and be our Santa.”

More information is available by calling them at 910-532-4040.

