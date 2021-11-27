Raiders sweep rival Wildcats

The Midway Raiders started out the season against cross-country rival Hobbton Wildcats, sweeping them in both basketball contests to begin the 2021-22 campaign.

Girls

The Lady Raiders started slow, taking a 7-3 lead, before ending the first quarter on an 8-0 run for a 15-3 advantage at the break. The second quarter was much of the same en route to a 27-9 halftime lead. The second half would be more of the same as the Lady Raiders took a 41-10 lead into the fourth quarter. There, Hobbton outscored the Raiders 7-6 but it was just a formality as Midway would win 47-17.

The Raiders were led by Morgan Williams, who had 14 points, and Rylie Williams, who had 12 points.

“We played well on the defensive end of the court forcing a lot of turnovers.” Midway coach Matthew Bagwell stated. “We struggled to knock down shots on the offensive end. So, we have work to do on that end of the floor, but overall, I am pleased with the girl’s effort and happy to be 1-0 on the season.”

Boys

The boys game started as a back-and-forth affair at 4-3 Midway, but then the Raiders followed it up with a 7-1 run to go up 11-4, prompting a Hobbton timeout. The Wildcats responded with their own 9-3 run to pull within one point, 14-13.

The Raiders ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to go up 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders would outscore the Wildcats in the second quarter, 9-7, to take the halftime lead 26-20. The third quarter was all Raiders as they extended their lead to 43-29. The Wildcats hung around, pulling to within nine points with two minutes to go, but the Raiders seal the contest with a huge run to close the game, which ended in a decisive 66-44 win.

Statistically for the Raiders, Davis Williams led all scorers with 23 points and Jamir McCrae added 16 points.

“Tonight, was a good win for us against a good Hobbton team,” Midway coach Matthew Creech stated. “I thought, overall, we played well in short spurts throughout the game. We have got to clean some things up and work to be a more consistent team for all 32 minutes moving forward. Above all, we are pleased with our group’s effort, and we are excited to be 1-0.”

With the wins, both teams improved to 1-0 on the season and were set to back in action Tuesday when they travel to old conference foe James Kenan. Game times are set for 6 and 7:30.