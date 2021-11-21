Garland’s Murphy honored

County Commissioner Lethia Lee, left, had high praise for Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Garland Mayor Pro Tem and Mayor-Elect Austin Brown presents Mayor Winifred Murphy with a plaque commemorating her dedicated service to the Town of Garland. Murphy’s last day as mayor is Dec. 2. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — Accolades for a job well done were shared Tuesday night at the Town of Garland’s monthly meeting.

Mayor Winifred Murphy, who has been serving the town for 10 years as both a commissioner and a mayor, passed the gavel to Mayor Pro Tem and Mayor-Elect Austin Brown, who will take the reins in December. The Board also recognized others that have been instrumental over the last few years.

The town presented a certificate to Assistant Town Clerk Annette Ricketson. Murphy personally presented a plaque to Town Clerk Pamela Cashwell. Eddie Bronson was also recognized for his service, but was absent from the meeting.

“We have a proclamation honoring Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy,” said Brown.

The proclamation highlighted Murphy’s tireless work to bring the town out of the brink of financial collapse, compliance issues and infrastructure struggles. Other tokens of appreciation were passed, including a custom gavel.

“It has been an honor to serve beside Mayor Murphy in the last four years of my term,” said Brown.

Brown recalled one of his first moments of knowing Murphy.

“I used to come around to the Town Hall after school in the afternoons,” said Brown. “And beginning in 2011, I can remember her very first meeting as commissioner.”

He said that the Board of Commissioners would come in with their board packets, their small folder, and they would sit down. Murphy would come in with a large notebook full.

“She was ready,” he said.

Brown said that often they would get to talking, and that Murphy would point out something they said.

“She didn’t mind calling them on their bluff,” said Brown. “It has been a true honor to serve and learn from you and I hope that in the next two years that I will be able to continue in their service.”

Mary Brown spoke on behalf of the Garland volunteers.

“We are sincerely appreciative of the support you have given us,” said Brown. “Congratulations for a job well done.”

Commissioner Carolyn Melvin, and other volunteers who worked with Murphy, shared poems and kind words for Murphy’s dedication.

Murphy expressed her appreciation to all of those there, closing with an analogy of how life is like a journey on a train.

After a reception with cake and ice cream, the board reconvened, and handled a few brief items of business.

Also at the meeting, Rick Sauer, Sampson County’s Emergency Management Services Director, brought before the board information in an update about the emergency management services through ambulances in the southern part of the county. He said that prior to this new ambulance coming to this area, there is often only one ambulance in the southern areas like Harrells, Garland and Taylors Bridge.

“Decisions are based on what is going on in the county,” said Sauer.

Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee explained the rationale behind the need for EMS services in this area, citing a personal experience where it took over 45 minutes for help to arrive for her husband through an ambulance.

Harrells trash dump was also mentioned, with Lee stating that often there is standing water in the area. She said they are working towards getting a concrete pad poured to help alleviate some of that aggravation.

Lee also cited that the county board recently posted their map on their Facebook page with district delineations. She has the largest district land-wise, but there is no difference in the number of constituents.

Murphy presented Lee with a certificate of appreciation for what she has done to help Garland.

