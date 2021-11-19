School board moves to masks optional

CLINTON — The Sampson County Schools Board of Education moved to make masks optional in a 4 to 3 vote Tuesday morning.

Option B, where masks are not required outside of Federal regulations, was chosen as the new policy.

“We have a face covering policy, and it seems to be going well,” said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin. “We are not seeing any upticks in our numbers. We are pretty stable.”

Up until the most recent decision, masks have been required in certain areas, like in the cafeteria and in hallways. Those are the areas where numerous students congregate from different classes.

Lunches have not been served in all cafeterias, with some students having to settle for “grab and go” items, like cereal bars, instead of a hot breakfast. Students have been eating in the classrooms, with a few exceptions.

As it has been since the start of the pandemic, students and staff are required to wear masks on buses, as they are considered public transportation under Federal control.

So far Goodin said that they have been stable with their numbers and have not had any mass quarantines.

“The board is committed to providing a safe, orderly, and inviting learning environment and is implementing a layered mitigation strategy to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread in the schools. The board recognizes that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommend the use of face coverings in schools as a method to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and limit the need for quarantining.

“Though the board encourages students, employees, and visitors to follow public health guidance regarding the use of face coverings while in school buildings, such use is not required at this time. The use of face coverings is required only when on school buses or other school transportation vehicles, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC Order that requires the wearing of face coverings on all public transportation conveyances.

At least once a month, the board will review this policy and consider the need for modifications. The board will vote to approve this policy, with any necessary modifications, at a regularly scheduled board meeting each month.

At the last month’s work session, which was at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, the board voted 4-to-3 in favor of masks being optional in the classroom. There was no public comment time scheduled during the early morning work session, leaving those concerned to have to wait until the next board meeting to make any comments on a decision that was already made. There was also no comment period during the work session this month, with the next regular meeting being scheduled for 7 p.m., Nov. 23 at the main office.

At the October meeting the school board voted to make Nov. 12 a wellness day, with the schools being closed Thursday through until reopening Monday. Schools already closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

