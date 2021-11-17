Midway marching in Raleigh

Jesse Shelton and Travis Jordan have been welcomed into the Midway District Band program. From left: Travis Jordan (Midway Middle School Band Director/Director of Color Guard), Joshua Tew (Midway High School Director of Bands/Chorus) and Jesse Shelton (Midway High School Assistant Director of Bands). Courtesy photo Midway High School band members will be participating in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday. Contributed photo|Richard Wrench Jesse Shelton has come on board as Midway High School’s new assistant band director. Courtesy photo Midway High School band members will be participating in the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday. Contributed photo|Richard Wrench

MIDWAY — This year, Midway High School will be traveling for a pilgrimage to Raleigh for the Christmas parade, and the good news is that it won’t have to be virtual this time. Not only that, there’s a new face involved in this process, Jesse Shelton, their new assistant band director.

“This is our fourth straight year that we were invited to be in Raleigh Christmas parade since I have been here,” said Midway High School Band Director Joshua Tew. “Last year, we participated virtually and this year we will be in person.”

Tew said that they are all very excited for the chance to regain a little normalcy and start back into going to the parade.

“We look forward to participating, and it is an honor to be in the state Christmas parade,” said Tew. “Before school started we were able to hire a second band director.”

This year they have welcomed Jesse Shelton as the assistant band director.

“He is a big part of what has made this year successful so far,” said Tew.

Shelton graduated from the University of Miami.

“He is a phenomenal find and we are excited to have him here,” said Tew.

Tew said that he has been a big help getting back into football, competition and parade season.

“This is such a huge honor,” said Shelton. “We will be the only band from Sampson County to perform.”

They are both excited, especially with the importance of the parade being in the state capitol, even though folks will only get a glimpse of Midway High School. For them, this is a matter of their Sampson County pride.

“It’s been great,” said Shelton. “It’s an honor to get to work alongside Josh, and to get to work in Sampson County for the first time.”

“We have a ton of great students who are continuing to develop their artistry and musicianship,” said Shelton.

He said that part of what has made being here enjoyable for him has been that music is a really big part of each of the students’ lives.

Like most teachers, Shelton said that working through the COVID guidelines has been his largest challenge.

“It’s been about figuring out if we could do any type of band activities at all,” he said.

Students have had to practice with face shields and bags around their instruments; however, that isn’t stopping them from a Christmas concert or pursuing jazz band in the spring.

Plus they have had to start everything over again having missed so much class last year.

Tew said that when he was in band they always went to the Raleigh parade, and that he had graduated from Midway.

The parade will be in person, as well as broadcast on television on WRAL and ABC11, starting at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 20.

