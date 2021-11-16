‘Legends’ spread holiday joy

Members of 39 Legends hard at work readying items for giveaway to upcoming cars. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured, in center, are Valeri Raynor with Willie Parker and the 39 Legends team. They posed for a group shot with Raynor as she was the 39th car at the giveaway. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Willie Parker stops to shared a moment with Hazel Greene Colwell, the 2021 Pivotal Dark Horse recipient. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Willie Parker shakes hands with longtime and retired Clinton City Schools guidance counselor Luther Moore during his rounds at the event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent This was the scene from Willie Parker and the 39 Legends Foundation as they gave out 125 turkeys, cases of water and boxes of cupcakes. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Cars were lined up over the course of Sunday’s two-hour giveaway at Clinton High School. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Willie Parker, left, and the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin share a moment speaking about the importance of the event and on giving back. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The 39 Legends Foundation and the members that were present to support the annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Dark Horse football legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Willie Parker was back in his hometown Sunday with his charity group 39 Legends Foundation to kick off the holiday season with the foundation’s annual Thanksgiving turkey drive.

“It’s definitely a great feeling coming back to the town where it all started at and to show them love for supporting me at this phase of my life; I think it’s a tremendous feeling,” Parker said, on being able to host the event again.

As part of the initiative to give back, they set up this past weekend at Clinton High School to give out turkeys and cases of water, as well as boxes of a dozen cupcakes provided by their partner Favor Desserts, a Durham bakery that serves the Triangle and beyond.

The event, which ran for two hours, had cars coming in and out nonstop from beginning to end. Once the event ended, the 39 Legends team had given away everything, which included 125 turkeys, 125 cases of water and 125 boxes of a dozen-count cupcakes.

When reflecting on what it meant being able to give back to his community in such a way, Parker said it’s the people that deserve the thanks for helping reach this moment.

“If there were a few words I could say to the community I would definitely want to give them a big thank you,” Parker said. “I just want to express the gratitude that they once gave in helping me become the athlete I became. I always want to show that love and to keep on encouraging the younger generations that are coming up these days.”

“It’s important to show support and to always show love where love is needed,” he added.

This year’s event also marks the second consecutive year Favor Desserts has partnered with 39 Legends. Owner Keijuane Hester came from Durham to help out with the giveaway, noting his willingness to always help out 39 Legends when needed as Parker is one of his longtime patrons.

“It’s always good to give back, especially during the holidays, and I’m just so grateful that was able to help out the 39 Legends Foundation to be a blessing to people in need,” he said. “I’m a good friend of Willie’s and he’s been a patron of my business for a long time.”

“It’s just quite natural to help him out whenever I can so anytime he’s in need of something from me I’ll make it happen for him,” he added. “It’s always good to be able to partner with another African-American to do something great like this because giving back is the key to success.”

The Thanksgiving Turkey Drive was founded in 2020 by Parker and will provide over 300 turkeys to families in the Clinton, Raleigh and Durham communities. An additional 70 turkeys will be distributed to the Durham Rescue Mission.

The 39 Legends Foundation was also established in 2020 by the NFL legend. When creating the organization, Parker had the vision to uplift, educate and support the community through various programming initiatives. Some of their credentials include youth camps, volunteering with high school athletics and holiday giveaways.

With a mission to provide assistance, tools and inspiration to underprivileged children in the community, 39 Legends has provided resources and a vast range of programming to youth, teens and adults in Clinton, Raleigh/Durham and surrounding areas and communities.

“39 Legends Foundation has a strong urge to give back to the community while showing the younger generation great leadership while providing youth centers and organizations with valuable resources,” Parker stated. “Giving back has always been a priority for me, and I’m thankful to offer these opportunities.”

To learn more about the 39 Legends Foundation and about donations or future projects, visit www.39legendsfoundation.com

