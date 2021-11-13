Rotary, others clean up Coharie

Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club ‘Service above Self’ and community teamwork shined this past Saturday on the Great Coharie River Initiative. The project, in partnership with the Coharie Tribe, will enhance the river landing access points at Ingold and Lisbon Bridge. Offering assistance on the project was Clinton Boy Scout Troop 80, Clinton High School FFA, and Kenneth Buffkin. In 2015, a volunteer assembly of the Coharie Tribe along the Upper Great Coharie River started the Great Coharie River Initiative, with the goal of creating a navigable corridor along what coordinators deemed ‘an almost forgotten waterway that flows through 4,800 acres of prime educational opportunity, potential tourism attraction and economic stimulus that is being underutilized.’