Early College gets ‘Blue Ribbon’

One of eight schools in NC nationally recognized

Computer labs have been becoming part of the needed materials for classes on the Sampson Community College campus where the Sampson Early College High School resides. Contributed Sampson Early College students lined up to get their schedules in early August. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Ken Eichnerg, a math teacher, educates Sampson Early College High School in a previous school year. File Photo |Sampson Independent

CLINTON — A national accolade has been given to a Sampson County school, which was one of eight in the state recognized this year for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. These eight were selected out of 325 schools nationwide.

The eight North Carolina public schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. as Exemplary High Performing Schools.

Sampson Early College, which is in conjunction with Sampson Community College, is also one of the eight.

A special recognition ceremony will be held with Sampson County Schools and Early College staff, from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 15, in the Warren Student Center on the Sampson Community College campus.

SECHS Principal Monty Strickland said that they are entirely thrilled with the recognition, and that it is a tribute to the hard work of the students, staff, and previous administrations of the school.

“We are so excited,” said Strickland. “We are so excited for the faculty and staff who have worked so hard for so many years here.”

He also shares that joy with the students, he said.

“Sometimes we don’t get recognized a lot but our students work really really hard,” said Strickland. “I am exited for each of them.”

The recognition was announced by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said.

“It’s an honor,” said Strickland. “And I am humbled that we were chosen.”

“I would like to recognize the partnership that we have with the college,” said Strickland. “And I would like to recognize the former administrators who were here who laid the foundation for such a great school.”

“We are just beyond excited and it’s always nice to get recognized,” said Strickland.

Sampson Community College President Bill Starling shared high praises at their last trustees meeting.

“It’s something that we are proud of,” he said.

Starling had high praise for their joint partnership and this accomplishment.

“Though it is a public school under the Sampson County School board, it is also us.”

He that they share in the pride of this accomplishment and he expressed a great respect for the faculty involved in the students development.

The other seven North Carolina public schools receiving this honor are Pender Early College High School, Pender County Schools; Pearsontown Elementary School, Durham Public Schools; Elkin Middle School, Elkin City School; Brush Creek Elementary School, Madison County Schools; Union Elementary School, Lincoln County Schools; Blue Ridge Elementary School, Ashe County Schools; and Sallie B. Howard Charter School, Wilson.

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” he said. “In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children.”

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt congratulated North Carolina’s eight recipients for aiming high even during the unavoidable disruptions and challenges of last year and setting a high bar for all students while also providing strong support.

“These schools – their leaders, teachers and students – deserve our praise for creating cultures that truly support teaching and learning,” Truitt said. “They exemplify what’s best about public education in North Carolina, and I’m thrilled to see these schools recognized for their efforts.”

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has conferred approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. In North Carolina, a total of 164 schools have been recognized as Blue Ribbon schools since the program’s inception in 1982.

All schools are honored in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education.

