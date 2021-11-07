Leaders set to take reins

Spell Brown

After Tuesday’s Municipal Election, leadership will be changing for a few towns in Sampson County as Garland and Newton Grove elected new mayors, and Autryville welcomed back their mayor pro tem, this time as the official mayor.

Each of the newly-elected leaders poised to take over — Garland’s Austin Brown won election in a contested race, while Newton Grove’s Gerald Darden and Autryville’s Grayson Spell got their respective nods unopposed — shed light on their goals for the coming terms.

Garland

“I have always dreamed of being the mayor of my hometown,” said Austin Brown.

Brown has been serving as Mayor Pro Tem, the town’s youngest in history.

“My decision to run was not taken lightly, and I knew if I wasn’t successful, my time serving the town as an elected official would come to an end,” said Brown.

“When they read the results at the polls, I had to see them for myself to see the total votes I received. I was astonished at the number of votes I received (179) citizens put there trust in me to become Mayor, being one more vote than I received in the 2017 election for my first term as a commissioner.”

Incoming Mayor Brown said that he would like to extend sincere gratitude to all commissioners I have worked with over the past four years, and that it has also been a true honor to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the last three years.

“This journey has not been easy, but it has been rewarding, and I look forward to stepping into the role of Mayor next month. As always, I strive and will always for the betterment of Garland and its citizens.”

Brown shared his enthusiasm with the three commissioners coming on board in December.

“I look forward to working with them!”

There are multiple projects that he is looking towards over the next few years.

“Some key things I would like to see during my tenure as mayor are more streets paved, which has been my goal from the start of my term as commissioner in 2017.”

Right now Garland has innumerable unpaved streets, some in areas that seem when driving through would be paved.

Other items he wants to work on include the “improvement of the aesthetics of our town, board transparency and community involvement, business growth, improved services for our citizens, economic development, Parks and Recreation growth in all areas and establishing some form of police protection.”

Brown is believed to be the youngest mayor to ever be elected in Garland.

“Again, I look forward to stepping into this position with motivation, eagerness, and passion. Garland has always been home to me and I am proud to be the youngest mayor elected for the Town of Garland in its history. Let’s go make history together!”

Newton Grove

Newton Grove is poised to see Gerald W. Darden return as its mayor after a two-year hiatus, with current mayor Stephen Jackson not filing for re-election and Darden unopposed. Darden served as mayor for 16 years over the past two decades.

Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After a two-year hiatus, Darden served another four years following his election in 2015 and the successful reelection bid in 2017.

Now with his return to the position, Darden says he’s unsure about what direction he’ll take under his term until he can get a better understanding of what’s changed in the last two years.

“I can’t really say what I plan to do yet not until I get back there and see what’s been going on,” he said. “I just don’t know what changes could be made at this time until I get back in there and get my feet wet again.”

While uncertain about changes he was optimistic for the future noting his readiness to accept the new challenge.

“I’ve done this before and have experience in this position so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Darden said. “I know as time goes away things do change, specially after two years, but we face new challenges all through our lives. This is another one of those many challenges and I’m looking forward to it.”

After serving as Newton Grove’s mayor for so many years, and now once again, Darden left off with his reasons for why he keeps coming back to serve the town.

“Well it’s simple really, I’ve lived here all my life and I love the town and I’d like to see the town continue on with as much progress as possible.”

Autryville

With no opposition, Grayson B. Spell was poised to remain mayor in Autryville. Spell was appointed to the mayoral post following the resignation of Richard Spell at the end of 2020. That unexpired term concludes this year.

“I could not be more excited,” Spell said. “I’m not going to say that I’m a perfect person by any means but I will say that I’ll strive to work harder for the people of Autryville than a lot of other people would.”

As the new mayor Spell says his main aim to is continue working hard for his town of Autryville. With the help a fully returning board, he also noted his enthusiasm with continuing to work with what he regards as the best board around.

“We’ve got the same board that we had, of course I’m mayor now and we are going to continue working as hard as we’ve been working,” he said. “I don’t think that you’ll find a harder, more energetic, more devoted board and mayor in Sampson County.”

“We have so much focus on development, progress and just bringing life into the town,” Spell said. “Those are our focuses while at the same time taking care of our people,” Spell said.

Spell also wanted it to be known that working for the people and not regulating them will be a top priority under his term as mayor.

“This is our number one thing and we are aiming to do things that will help the people not regulate the people or tell them what to do,” Spell stated. “Our board is very well informed on that matter and I think maintaining this is our main objective.”

“We’re just trying to do the little things and the big things that’ll make the difference for people here,” he added.

With that in mind Spell expressed his reasoning’s in pursing the mayoral position, highlighting his desire to keep the town alive for all the people both present and future.

“I want Autryville to be a place that my children will want to live,” Spell said. “I and everyone that I know living in Autryville was afraid that if somebody didn’t do something then Autryville would disappear.”