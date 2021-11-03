YMCA staff builds foundation

Following the recent announcement of The Sampson Regional’s Health + Wellness Center reopening as a YMCA branch as part of the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina Association, members of the YMCA staff visited the location Monday.

The purpose of their visit was to scope out the location and begin putting steps in motion for renovating the Wellness Center into a YMCA before reopening.

Dick Jones, President & CEO, was on site and shared his excitement for the opportunity.

“We were approached several months ago by the hospital, another YMCA in the state and Anonymous Trust Foundation,” he said. “They told us that this community needed a YMCA, would we like to be involved and could we make this happen. It’s been four or five months now and we’re excited about being here. It’s a huge opportunity for us and the community.”

“We’re here today (Monday) looking at the faculty and looking into some of the changes that need to be made to make it more like a Y so it can support kids and families in the community,” Jones added.

A few of the changes and renovation Jones mentioned included bringing in a different color scheme, redoing the carpeting throughout the building and finding ways to remodel and expand areas to make more space for youth.

“From a space perspective, it’s a wonderful facility and it’s got about everything you can imagine,” Jones said. “YMCAs serve kids and families and there are fewer family- and kid-friendly spaces here currently.”

“In one of the spaces once used as their nurturer area, it has a lot of offices,” he said. “So, what I’m looking at with our architects is how to take that space and create more space for kids. Y’s will take care of kids from infants to about 8 years old so it’s about trying to create space that’s more kid friendly.”

“That way when families drop off a child when they’re busy with classes or programs, they’ll have a safe place to play, have fun and be engaged,” Jones added.

As a branch of the YMCA, a number of new programs will be coming to the area and Jones touched on some of them. He also stated that the YMCA will be looking to partner heavily with the community for a lot more.

“For us, this is just one aspect of who we are — being a facility that’s great for kids, adults, elders and families to exercise and be socially engaged,” Jones said. “If you visited some of our other Y locations you’d see kids playing outside sports or taking swimming lessons.”

“There are also programs focused on health and wellness, one being diabetes prevention which was a number one focus for this community a couple years ago,” he continued. “Programs like that will be based here but happening in the community through partnerships with churches, parks and recs, and employers so they can deliver those types of programs within the community.”

Afterschool programs are another big part of the YMCA and Jones says he’s already been in contact with both of the local school superintendents about partnerships for afterschool care programs. They’ll also be bringing summer programs such as camps, which can take place at their overnight residential camp site called Camp Kirkwood in Watha, NC.

Jones says they also want to partner with employers who wish to offer their employees health and wellness or child care activities.

“It starts with this building and this facility and bringing this community some health, wellness and child care programs,” Sara Gibbs, Financial Development & Marketing Director, said. “Then we’ll expand some programs into the community rather it’s sports and recreation, child care or community health programs as well.”

With all the program opportunities coming out of this partnership, Jones touched a little on how becoming involved with these program will work.

“There will be lots of different ways to do that,” he said. “We’ve had experiences with employers who’ve wanted to help their staff become healthier and inquired about paying for memberships. Today, though, so many people are able to do things online, so we’ll have registration online.”

“Often times, there are those who don’t have familiarity with doing online registration,” Jones said. “So, they’ll be able to come here to meet with someone that’ll help them get signed up.”

“We plan to get started on that sooner than when the facility opens so we can get some excitement going,” he added.

He also mentioned that there will be various memberships types that fit best for all parties, whether you’re a single older adult, a young professional, have a large or small family and various other options.

There isn’t a set timeframe for when the facility will reopen, though Jones did say it will be soon.

“In the near future is as close I can place it because it’s been tough for contractors to get supplies these days,” he said. “However, we’re optimistic that once we start making these changes it will happen in a relatively short period of time. But, until then, my staff has been very clear in saying ‘Dick, do not give out dates.’”

Gibbsshared that sentiment.

“Once I think we understand the construction and they give us a timeframe, we’ll be able to go to the community with that,” she said, “but we have every intention to opening as soon as we can to the community.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.