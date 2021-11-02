Towns elect new mayors; boards see shift

Municipal Election 2021 Below is a comprehensive list of those who ran for election in local towns. In parenthesis were seats open in each municipality. Autryville (mayor, two commissioners) • Grayson B. Spell — Mayor • Debra Baxley — Commissioner • Denise Tyndall — Commissioner • Carolyn L. Cashwell — Commissioner Clinton (mayor, three Council members) - filing hasn’t yet started* Garland (mayor, three commissioners) • Austin Brown — Mayor • Kevin Mote — Mayor • Eddie Bronson, Jr. — Commissioner • Jo Strickland — Commissioner • Ralph Smith, Jr. — Commissioner • Andy Johnson — Commissioner • LaTonya B. Montgomery — Commissioner • Sean Melvin — Commissioner Harrells (two aldermen) • Charles Moore — Alderman • Kimberly Johnson — Alderman Newton Grove (mayor, three commissioners) • Gerald W. Darden — Mayor • Alan G. Herring — Commissioner • William Raynor — Commissioner • Craig Warren — Commissioner • Teresa G. Wilson — Commissioner Roseboro (three commissioners) • Anthony Bennett — Commissioner • Cyndi Templin — Commissioner • Mark Gupton — Commissioner (unexpired) Salemburg (three commissioners) • Joel L. Faircloth Jr. — Commissioner • Thomas Jackson — Commissioner • Scott McLamb — Commissioner • Arnold Page — Commissioner • Dickie Walters — Commissioner Turkey (two commissioners) • Rudy Blackburn — Commissioner • Tony Moore — Commissioner • Donald (Donnie) Myers — Commissioner * Municipalities in which there are no district contests filed in July for Tuesday’s election. Local election officials said the filing period for Clinton, which does have districts, will extend from noon Dec. 6 to noon Dec. 17.

Garland and Newton Grove will welcome new mayors, while towns across Sampson are poised for new leadership on their respective boards following Tuesday night’s Municipal Election.

The 2021 Municipal Election in Sampson County saw contested town board races in Autryville, Garland, Newton Grove, Salemburg and Turkey, and a race for Garland mayor.

With Garland Mayor Winifred H. Murphy not seeking re-election, Garland’s mayoral race pit current commissioner Austin Brown against newcomer Kevin Mote. Brown paced Mote by a 39 to 1 margin in one-stop voting leading up to Tuesday’s Election Day and went on to take the post in a landslide, by a count of 179 to 8.

Garland was the site of a hotly-contested board race, with six people vying for three vacant town board spots. Incumbents Eddie Bronson Jr. and Jo Strickland are seeing their terms expire along with Brown. Challengers Ralph Smith Jr., Andy Johnson, LaTonya B. Montgomery and Sean Melvin were also seeking spots on the board.

Johnson, Smith and Strickland received the top votes, and will be taking their place on the board, receiving 118, 110 and 96, respectively. Bronson, Montgomery and Melvin netted 71, 71 and 68, respectively.

Newton Grove is poised to see Gerald W. Darden return as its mayor after a two-year hiatus, with current mayor Stephen Jackson not filing for re-election and Darden unopposed.

Darden served as mayor for 16 years over the past two decades, with Jackson serving the other two two-year terms. Darden and Jackson have had a rivalry in recent years for the town’s top post.

Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After a two-year hiatus, Darden served another four years following his election in 2015 and the successful reelection bid in 2017 over Jackson, who returned the favor two years later, defeating Darden in 2019.

In Newton Grove, along with Jackson’s term, those of commissioners William Raynor, Teresa G. Wilson and Craig Warren were also expiring. All three incumbents were attempting to retain their seats, while another familiar face, Alan G. Herring, was attempting to make his triumphant return to the board. After serving the board for close to two decades, Herring chose not to seek re-election back in 2019.

In the end it was Warren, Raynor and Herring netting the top tally, with Wilson pacing just behind.

With no opposition, Grayson B. Spell was poised to remain mayor in Autryville. Spell was appointed to the mayoral post following the resignation of Richard Spell at the end of 2020. That unexpired term concludes this year.

Also in Autryville, the terms of commissioners Debbie Baxley and Denise Tyndall are expiring. Both were seeking to retain their seats, while challenger Carolyn L. Cashwell was also vying for one of two open spots on the board. Baxley and Tyndall got 39 and 38 votes, respectively, while Cashwell amassed 17.

In Salemburg, the terms of Commissioners Tommy Jackson and Dickie Walters, along with fellow commissioner Arnold Page are concluding. All three have filed to seek re-election, and Scott McLamb and Joel L. Faircloth Jr. have filed as challengers, meaning five vying for three seats.

Jackson (51), Faircloth (49) and Walters (43) were the top vote getters, with McLamb (42) and Page (40) just barely on the outside, according to the unofficial results.

In Turkey, Commissioners Tony Moore and Rudy Blackburn are seeing their terms expire. Both were seeking re-election, while former town mayor Donald (Donnie) Myers will challenge for one of two vacating commissioner spots. The incumbents received the most votes, with Blackburn getting 42 and Moore receiving 31, while Myers tallied 27, according to the unofficial results.

It was status quo in Harrells and Roseboro, with incumbents filing to keep positions and no other names thrown into the mix.

In Harrells, there are two town alderman terms coming to an end, Kimberly Johnson and Charles S. Moore. Both filed on Thursday.

In Roseboro, three commissioners’ terms will be expiring, including Cyndi Templin, Anthony Bennett and Mark Gupton. All three are seeking to keep their place on the board, with no opposition showing itself.

Bennett and Templin were previously elected, while Gupton sought his first elected post. Gupton was appointed in May 2021 to replace Cary Holland and needed Tuesday’s election to keep his seat and serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2023.

Town board members are all elected to four-year terms. Mayoral terms are two years in Autryville, Clinton, Garland and Newton Grove, and four years in Roseboro, Salemburg and Turkey.

Clinton filing in December

The election will actually spill into 2022 as those municipalities containing districts — Clinton is the only Sampson town affected — will see their elections delayed as Census numbers dictated redrawing district maps.

This time around, filing was broken into two different filing periods: Municipalities in which there are no district contests filed back in July for Tuesday’s election, while local election officials said the filing period for Clinton, which does have districts, will extend from Dec. 6 to Dec. 17, 2021.

In Clinton, Mayor Lew Starling will see his 10th term come to an end this year. Starling has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the office 20 years ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for close to three decades. Along with Starling’s term, those of Councilmen Daniel Ruggles (District 1), the Rev. Marcus Becton (District 3) and Darue Bryant (District 5) will be expiring this year.

According to local elections officials, Clinton’s municipal election has been pushed to coincide with the 2022 primary election in March 2022.

