Triumphant return of Ag Day

The hustle and bustle from hundreds of people laughing, eating, shopping and enjoying quality time with their families and friends underneath a crystal clear sky was a experienced that at long last greeted visitors to Sampson County Ag Day this past weekend, the first edition since 2018 and the inaugural one at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center.

“Man, this was probably one of the best days that Ag Day has ever had,” LC Kerr principal Greg Dirks said, who was there with his son. “It was just neat to have everybody together and it was in town so it was convenient. Oh man! Plus the way they had stuff set up in the Civic Center, with the stuff outside and the weather, couldn’t have scripted a better day.”

The Cooperative Extension holds the biennial event to allow members of the community to come together to learn about agriculture in fun new ways. This year’s event was extra special for organizers as it was held at the Expo Center, a new location, in order to make way for crowds that have gotten bigger and bigger over the years.

With all the extra space, organizers were able to have more vendors, food trucks and activities than ever before. There was everything from live music to magic shows and even stand up comedy, as well as mini golf, all firsts for Ag Day.

“I loved this and, as someone who specializes in ag-business, any time I can come and perform for events like this I always will,” said comedian Jerry Carroll, who was part of the entertainment lineup. “The ag community is so small now and anytime we can say thank you or get the chance to have people in the community interact with agriculture is always a positive.”

“Many people just have no idea about ag and things like where their food comes from,” he added. “So anytime we can interact and let people know about ag in any way, even in comedy, I think it’s a brilliant thing.”

Music by Charles Carlisle & the Grandpas and Tim Hair and the Indian Outlaw Band plus Captain Jim is Magic and returning favorites like barrel train rides from Hubb’s Farm, pony rides, farm equipment displays animal viewing and even drone flying were present at this year’s Ag Day.

While there was plenty of fun and games, educating the general public about different aspects of agriculture and its importance is a key part of Ag Day, especially taking into consideration that agriculture is Sampson County’s number one source of revenue.

There were booths of all kinds from on how local farmers harvest field crops, raise livestock, poultry and how to utilize and manage nutrients in soil, to name a few. Even the students that are a part of 4-H had their own area where they had giant scroll coloring, mini barn quilt painting, sand art and other small crafts.

The success at this year’s Ag Day far exceeded expectations even for the members who hosted. Many were involved with the long two-year plus planning that went into Ag Day, which was canceled by COVID in 2020 and postponed, before being delayed again. Extension Agent Elieen Coite and Executive Director of Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau Sheila Barefoot were each overwhelmed now that the event finally came to fruition.

“I think it was absolutely wonderful,” said Coite. “We had a great crowd, the weather was beautiful and the attendance was more than I could’ve ever imaged. Everything went very, very well, I’ve heard only good comments and I think it was just a great experience for everyone that came.”

“We have had an overwhelming response from emails, personal contacts and people that come up to us at Ag Day,” Barefoot said. “Me and Elieen were talking just this morning about how everything has just been positive and we’ve heard comments like ‘it was better than the State Fair and less expensive.’”

“It’s just been all over the board and everyone is so excited,” she continued. “I loved the way the entertainment turned out and I love, love, love how many vendors there were and that they spent their time with us. Their responses have been equally positive and they talked about how each of them had steady traffic at their booths. The same went for each of the food trucks — all of them had constant flows of business.”

“It was just great and I can’t wait for next time but I just want a little break in between now and next time,” she added with a chuckle.

