Six-year-old girl shot

A 6-year-old girl was shot and seriously injured in an incident Saturday in the Roseboro area, one that is under investigation as Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities seek more information in the shooting. Sheriff’s officials urged the public to come forward with details if they have them in order to solve what one deemed a “tragic and devastating incident.”

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to 1100 Mill Creek Church Road, Roseboro, in reference to shots fired into a residence.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered unknown suspect(s) had fired shots into the residence of 1100 Mill Creek Church Road, striking and seriously injuring an innocent six-year-old female,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Cape Fear Valley Emergency Department to be treated. Her status was not immediately known. According to sheriff’s officials, investigators are collecting evidence and conducting interviews “in an effort to track down those responsible for the shooting.”

Sheriff’s officials released no other information on the shooting, saying that none was available for release. They called the incident “a very active and ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information in the incident is encouraged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

“We are thankful for the cooperation of those involved in the investigation,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith. “It is through their cooperation and knowledge of those potentially involved only that we will be able to solve this tragic and devastating incident.”