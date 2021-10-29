Prep wraps up for Sampson’s Ag Day

One of many farm displays that were being set up all across the Expo Center. The nine holes of mini golf area is set up and ready to go. Cooperative Extension Agent Eileen Coite unloads some decorations for Ag Day. The beautiful display that awaits guest that arrive for Ag Day. Kimberly Cannady setting up here vendor booth for Resinchic Designs, she is one of over 100 vendors that’ll be present. The Sampson County Master Gardeners put the finishing touches on their booth. This stage will be filled with plenty of new faces as Ag Day will have it’s first ever live entertainment here. A couple of the many pieces of farming equipment that’ll be on display to learn about from Ag Day. A look at the long entertainment list for guest to enjoy come Ag Day.

CLINTON — As Ag Day is on the horizon members of NC Cooperative Extension, the community and varies vendors were busy at the Sampson Expo Friday afternoon making final preparations.

This year’s event is shaping up to be the biggest one yet, featuring multiple firsts, such as the Sampson Expo being it new location, having live entertainment and hosting over 150 vendors both new and returning.

With so many new things to set up many were on the scene prepping early for the event and excitement was felt throughout the venue from those there.

“We are just excited as part of NC Farm Families to be here for Sampson Ag Day and sharing with the folks from all across the counties because it’s important to share the stories of our farm families,” Executive Director Chad Herring said. “It’s important for people to know where their food comes from and about the families that raise them.”

“That’s what we and Sampson Ag Day are all about,” Herring added.

“From just an economy standpoint agriculture is number one in this county,” Sampson Master Gardener Bob Williams said. “I think Ag Day is a good way of exposure for all the Ag related businesses and agencies to demonstrate and exhibit to the community just what’s going on.”

“We literally just brought our stuff in from the State Fair, John Crawford, said, from Southland Dairy Farmers. “I’m super excited for Ag Day tomorrow because this is farming county down here so it should be good.”

“We don’t actually have dairy farm put our company works for them and we aim to do educational promotion at school’s and events like this,” he added.

Crawford and the members Southland brought in kiosk from the State Fair that held trivia questions to teach attendees all about about dairy farming. Not only were there kiosk being prepped but also mini golf, animal exhibits, farming equipment, a stage, information booths and plenty of vendors.

Considering how many new and returning vendors there will be this year naturally some came early for set up and a couple shared their anticipation.

“I am excited about being a part of Ag Day I just know that there are a lot of representatives from different areas,” Kimberly Cannady said, from Resinchic Designs. “There’s farmers, the petting zoo, artist, artisans, medical clinics and veterinarians. It’s just all rolled into one and I think it’s just a great opportunity for the community to come together and see what Sampson County has to offer.”

“We couldn’t have Ag Day last year due to COVID, so we are really looking forward to it this year; I think it’s going to be fun and we’re excited to meet a bunch of new people,” Quilts by Barbara’s Barbara Ezzell said.

Now that Ag Day is final here for the county again, the first time since COVID-19, Executive Director of Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau Sheila Barefoot said she couldn’t be happier about it for members of the community.

“We have been planning and preparing for this for two years now as we were planning on doing this back in March of 2019 before COVID stop us,” Barefoot said. “We are really excited about this and we’re super excited that it’s going to be at the Expo Center.”

“Not only will we have more room, we’ve got so many new vendors and our entertainment line up is just amazing, which is also something new because we’ve never had live entertainment before,” she said.

“We are just geared up, we’ve had people coming in and getting set up since Thursday and it all starts the next morning and we’re just excited,” Barefoot added. “It’s supposed to be a beautiful day with perfect weather so we are just looking forward to it.”

