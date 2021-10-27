Sampson Ag Day this Saturday

At long last, Sampson County Ag Day is set for this Saturday. The event, which will include activities, displays, exhibitions and live entertainment, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sampson-Agri Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The move from the Extension grounds to the larger venue was one made due to growing crowds over the years for the free event. This year will be the first at the Expo Center. ’We’ve had to reschedule it twice so we are really excited after planning this for two years now,’ Extension Agent Eileen Coite said. ‘We are happy to be having it finally and it’s all coming together.’