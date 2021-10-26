Chase ends in wreck, felonies

A traffic stop in Sampson County on Monday quickly turned into a high-speed, multi-county pursuit, one that ended in a wreck, the seizure of nearly 3 pounds of weed and a slew of charges against a teenaged suspect.

On Monday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team received a complaint regarding a careless and reckless driver on Timothy Road, in the northern end of Sampson County. According to reports from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop “based on the complaint and tinted windows.”

The stop occurred near the intersection of Timothy Road and U.S. Hwy 13.

As the deputy approached the suspect vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. Deputies reportedly pursued the vehicle from Timothy Road to U.S. Hwy 96, where the suspect stuck another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 96 and U.S. 701 intersection in Johnson County. The driver of the vehicle struck by the suspect was transported by emergency medical personnel to be treated for what authorities said appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver, Kenhari Jermiah Lee, 19, of 189 Lees Country Club Road, Mount Olive, was taken into custody on scene. During a search of the vehicle, 2.87 pounds of marijuana was recovered, authorities said.

Lee was charged with felony possessing of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony flee to elude, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance, speeding, no operator’s license, left of center, improper passing on the left, improper passing on the right, window tint, failure to stop at a stop sign.

Additionally, Johnston County also charged Lee with felony flee to elude, reckless driving and speeding.

A bond was set in the amount of $50,000 secured.

“The suspect’s intentional negligence and disregard for the safety of the innocent motoring public is appalling,” Lt. Marcus said in a prepared statement. “This is an example of the unknown dangers law enforcement officers face daily. A seemingly simple motorist encounter turned dangerous by poor decision making on the suspects behalf. We are thankful the injured motorist will recover, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.”

According to previous news reports out of Goldsboro, Lee was stopped last year by law enforcement in Wayne County and similarly charged with marijuana offenses. A court records search through the N.C. Department of Public Safety yielded no results for Lee.

