Ag Day around the corner

File Photos Sampson County Master Gardeners Laura Wheeler, left, and Joan Tsao water some plants during Ag Day in 2018 as part of ‘Art in the Park.’ File Photos Classics like the bullet train ride from Hubb’s Farm will be making its return during Sampson County Ag Day, set for Saturday, Oct. 30, which has a full slate of free activities and entertainment. File Photos ‘Balloon Man’ Smitty twists up a dinosaur for a young customer during Ag Day in 2018. File Photos Ken Pecota, center left, of N.C. State’s Horticulture Department, educates a few visitors on sweet potatoes and the crop’s important place in Sampson County during a previous Ag Day. File Photos

CLINTON — It was nonstop action at the Sampson Ag Extension office this past Thursday with on the go staff prepping for the upcoming 2021 Ag Day.

“We’ve had to reschedule it twice so we are really excited after planning this for two years now,” Eileen Coite, Extension Agent said. “We are happy to be having it finally and it’s all coming together.”

Ag Day the biennial event that serves as both festive and educational fun about Sampson agriculture is slated for Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public. There’s a few first happening this year, perhaps the biggest, is it’s new location, the Sampson Expo Center on 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton.

“We’ve got around a 100 vendors and sponsors that will be joining us and this is the first time that we’re having it at the Expo Center,” Coite said. “Historically Ag Day has been held here (Ag Extension) and mostly outside but now we’ll have the opportunity to have it inside and outside.”

“We’ll be closer to the heart of Clinton so hopefully more people will see or even walk to it,” she added. “We’re looking forward to a big crowd and beautiful weather.”

“Like Eileen said one of the biggest improvements to Ag Day is moving to the Expo Center,” Extension Director Brad Hardison said. “It’s about the access, it’s more accessible in downtown Clinton. We have more areas for parking, vendors, we can put on more educational booths and thing like that, we’re really looking forward to having it at the Expo Center.”

Coite also said that because of the bigger venue they’ll have more parking but it’s still limited, luckily parking won’t be an issue.

“One thing we want to make sure that folks know about is that even with more parking if we have a big crowd our parkings still limited,” she said. “But, we’ve been told that we can use the Roses parking lot. We’ll also have a parking shuttle — through Sampson area transportation — that will take people from the Roses parking lot to the Expo Center.”

“People can hop on the shuttle and it’ll be free just like all the parking and the entire event,” she added.

With bigger access comes more activities and another new one is live entertainment. Which will featuring the likes of Charles Carlisle & the Grandpas, Tim Hair and the Indian Outlaw Band, Captain Jim is Magic and Jerry Carroll, Ag Comedian.

They’ll returning favorites like barrel train rides from Hubb’s Farm, pony rides, farm equipment displays, animal viewing and the list goes on. Not to mention food with more food truck variety than ever before.

Even the students of 4-H will be involved, something 4-H Extension Agent Genny Thompson further touched on.

“On our side we’ll have mini golf inside thanks to donations from Big Blue and Nutrena Foods sponsorship and we’ll have boards similar to cornhole, which one of our volunteers is making for us,” she said.”

“We’ll also have a giant scroll coloring page, mini barn quilt painting or painting in general, whichever the kids want,” Thompson said. “They’ll be sand art, small crafts and two of our 4-H youth will be doing live entertainment.”

“We’re also planning a costume contest which is a big part we want the kids to know about” Thompson added. “There’ll be one related to Ag, a homemade contest and a store brought contest which there will be a first, second and third place for it.”

Thompson also mentioned that they will have donation boxes for “Smiling While Sending Hope” which is an Annual Toy Drive started by a North Carolina 4-H pupil from Youngsville, Katie Hayes. The toys collected for “Smiling While Sending Hope” are sent to kids that are in the hospital with the hopes of bringing them joy and comfort during their hard times.

“The fact that this was started by a 4-H’er is what’s most impressive about this,” Thompson said. “It started small now she’s up to her eighth toy drive and it’s expanded to multiple counties so this has been a big deal for us.”

“We are encouraging anybody that wants to donate to come to the 4-H area, we’ll have a box or two set up and it’s for a really good cause.”

While there’s plenty of fun for all educating the community on agriculture and it’s importance to Sampson County is an equal part of Ag Day. There’ll be learning on how local farmers harvest field crops, raise livestock and poultry and utilizing and manage nutrients in soil are among a few.

Family Consumer Science Agent Sydney Knowles shared a little insight into more educational opportunities.

“Some of what we’ll have at Ag Day is a giant farmers market display so there will be different examples of fruits and vegetables that can be found locally,” she said. “We’ll also have several handouts on what you can do that fresh locally grown produce. We also have a few things that talk about the process from seed to harvest.”

“We just want to highlight how food is grown here and what it looks like in the different stages,” Knowles continued. “Examples like when it’s getting planted, how it grows up until it’s time to harvest it and then there’s my part where we turn it into something yummy to eat.”

All these events are what Hardison and Coite say are the very reason they host Ag Day.

“We hope we can educate people more and increase their education on Ag which is the biggest industry here,” Hardison said. “Over 50 percent of our jobs are tied to Ag and it’s a $1.2 billion dollar industry here in the county.”

“We just want to spread more Ag awareness and getting the people to know that some of their food is grown right here,” he added. Not only that but all the aspects of agriculture, it’s not just what grows in the fields it’s the industries that help support that as well.”

“That’s right, that’s the whole point of having Ag Day, it’s to celebrate all the agriculture we have here and create that awareness and education,” Coite said.

For more information on how to be a part of Ag Day, call NC Cooperative Extension at 910-592-7161, visit sampson.ces.ncsu.edu, or visit their Facebook page at NC Cooperative Extension – Sampson County.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.