Routine stop yields meth seizure, arrest

NEWTON GROVE — A routine traffic stop resulted in a meth seizure and a felony arrest of a Lenoir man, who was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Sampson Country Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 13 near South Church Avenue in Newton Grove for a registration violation, according to sheriff’s officials.

During the vehicle stop, deputies discovered the driver was wanted in Lenoir County on outstanding warrants for absconding from probation.

”A K9 scan of the vehicle yielded a positive alert to the odor of narcotics. As a result, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and deputies located approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine inside of the vehicle,” a press release stated.

The driver, William Downes, 45, of 4718 James A. Boone Road, La Grange, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking meth by possession, trafficking meth by transport, maintaining a vehicle dwelling, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight outstanding orders for arrest from Lenoir County.

Downes was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $288,000 secured bond.