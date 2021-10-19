Masks optional in classroom in Sampson Schools

CLINTON — Tuesday morning the Sampson County school board voted to have masks optional in the classroom; however, masks are still required in certain circumstances.

Masks must be worn in the hallways and common areas outside the classrooms. Masks are optional outside. Federal regulations are still in effect for masks on buses.

“Though the board encourages students, employees, and visitors to follow public health guidance regarding the use of face coverings while in school buildings, such use is not required at this time in the classroom or outdoors. The use of face coverings is required inside the school in areas outside the classroom. Face coverings are also required on school buses or other school transportation vehicles, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC Order that requires the wearing of face coverings on all public transportation conveyances.”

As stated in the policy, anyone coming into the school will have to wear a mask.

Kim Schmidlin made the motion and it was seconded by Robert Burley.

Burley, Sandra Carroll, Schmidlin and Daryll Warren were for the changed policy. Eleanor Bradshaw, Glenn Faison and Sonya Powell opposed.

