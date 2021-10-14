Sampson vet honored with Silver Star

The Silver Star is the third highest military award for valorous actions in combat and was pinned earlier this month. Contributed Sgt. R. Kenneth Owens was officially pinned with his family present. Contributed The Silver Star medal originates back to July 9, 1918 when a Congressional act authorized the issuance of the award for acts of gallantry against enemies of the United States. Contributed Sgt. R. Kenneth Owens, center, was pinned by Major Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, with Jessie Taylor, his comrade, on right. Contributed Sgt. R. Kenneth Owens, center, was pinned by Major Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division. Jessie Taylor, his comrade, on the right, shared a story about Owens. Contributed Major Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division praised the valor of Sgt. R. Kenneth Owens. Contributed Sgt. R. Kenneth Owens, center, was pinned with the Silver Star by Major Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, . Jessie Taylor, his comrade, on the right, shared a story about Owens. Contributed

FORT BRAGG — A Sampson County veteran was recognized on Fort Bragg on the first Friday this month in a special ceremony for man who demonstrated a selfless act of valor.

Sgt. R. Kenneth Owens was recognized with the Silver Star, an award that participants described as long overdue. Owens received the medal but was never officially recognized with it.

A word of prayer was shared by a soldier after the a choir sang the National Anthem, praising Owens for his heroic actions.

“We come together this afternoon to recognize a hero, a leader, and above all else, a selfless servant who considered others above himself,” she said.

The Silver Star is the third highest military award for valorous actions in combat. The Silver Star medal originates back to July 9, 1918 when a Congressional act authorized the issuance of the award for acts of gallantry against enemies of the United States.

The Presiding Officer for the ceremony was Major Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division. Donahue welcomed the family and the other attendees.

The main reason we are here, is one, this great American knows he has the Silver Star, but he was never presented it formally,” said Donahue.

Donahue said that most don’t want the public recognition, but not at all. He said that “in a weird way” he loves combat, because he is around the best people on earth. Donahue said sometimes it is horrible, but that the overwhelming majority of time it is incredible.

“You have never lived until you hunt another man and try to kill him, and he’s hunting you, and trying to kill you,” said Jessie Taylor, a combat Veteran.

“It changes you. It makes you harder. It makes it difficult to be around people at times.”

“I met Kenny in July of 1967,” said Taylor, who was in the Airborne Infantry.

They were out walking and came across a rice paddy, he said.

“They had an L shaped ambush set up for us,” said Taylor.

He and his team sustained multiple injuries and casualties.

“I got ahold of Kenny and I asked him if he would try to move around to the right, to try to get the machine gun that was doing all the damage,” said Taylor. “I turned around and Kenny and his whole squad was rushing towards that gun, and they destroyed that gun.”

They had sniper fire throughout the rest of the evening, and Taylor said that it was starting to get dark.

“In Vietnam it was so dark you couldn’t see your hand in front of you face. It was pitch black.”

Taylor said that Owens was out there when three “choppers came in, and that he was out there signaling for the them while getting shot at the entire time”.

“I have seen a lot of brave men, but not any as brave as this man right here. He is a true warrior.”

“It is my honor, and my privilege, to call him my friend,” said Taylor, choking up with emotion.

“For all you young folks, that’s the combat life,” said Donahue.

“When we tell you to do things and be ready, that’s your model,” he said, pointing at the two gentlemen. “Don’t ever forget that as long as you live.”

To see a full recording of the ceremony visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0_SaKW3pVQ.

