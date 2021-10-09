Bridge will get Tucker’s name

Tucker

CLINTON — The new bridge in Clinton will be named after the fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Tucker after the stamp has officially been put on the naming by the NC Department of Transportation.

“I’m excited the bridge will be named in honor of Officer Tucker,” stated Councilman Daniel Ruggles. “I feel it’s been the right thing to do from the beginning.”

“We sent it up there with full support of the city,” said Mayor Lew Starling. “We are tickled that DOT honored that and we had no reason to expect that they would not.”

Back in June, the Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee presented a recommendation regarding procedures for naming bridges. Bryan Smith presented a letter as chairman of the Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed in October of 2020. The committee was formed because there was no established procedures for such naming procedures.

“I would like to give a special thank you to the Fallen Heroes Ad-Hoc Special Committee and its Chairman Bryan Smith for their support,” said Ruggles.

In July, the Clinton City Council unanimously approved a resolution moving forward in support of naming the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after former Tucker.

“The committee was formed as a result of the recent request to name the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Tucker,” Smith had said. “The City Council charged this committee with the task of reviewing and establishing policies and procedures of how to honor fallen heroes and weigh in on the bridge in question.”

The 10-member committee met in April and May. Its members included current law enforcement, other first responders professionals and citizens from the community. The committee unanimously made several recommendations, which were presented in the letter and were officially established as recommendations for any future naming projects.

One recommendation was made that the city should adopt the federal definition of first responder and line of duty death. Additionally the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Fire Department should maintain permanent monuments on department grounds.

The committee letter made it clear that the DOT ultimately controls the naming process, but that they require a local resolution supporting any application to name a bridge or roadway.

The committee recommended that the City should not seek to generically name a bridge in honor of all fallen first responders in lieu of individually naming.

“If the city wishes to and initiates actions to have a generically named bridge in honor of a group or all first responders … such action should not conflict with the previous recommendation that the city honor any surviving family requests for individually named bridges,” Smith said earlier this year.

The city also passed a resolution to establish protocols for any further bridge naming. The surviving family must bring the matter before the City Clerk in a request to initiate the process.

Tucker, who was killed in the line of duty in 1991, was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. He was working as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered. Tucker was making his last purchase for that investigation.

“We are excited that it went through the system,” said Starling. “We look forward to the bridge being complete and a ceremony to complete this.”

“It’s truly been a pleasure and an honor working with the Tucker family over the last 18 months in this process to dedicate the bridge in honor of Officer Donald Ray Tucker,” Ruggles stated.

