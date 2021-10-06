Remembering the victims

Names were read out in memory of those lost during Monday’s candlelight vigil at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, held in remembrance of domestic violence victims and to raise awareness of the issue. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Community members hold their candles during a domestic violence vigil. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Dorothy Pigford and Wanda West came for the candlelight vigil Monday night in memory of domestic violence victims in Sampson County. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Volunteers and staff with U Care had refreshments available along with information. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Law enforcement shared some insight into a plight that is taking lives, tearing families apart, and causing generational trauma: domestic violence. Pictured, from left, are: Capt. Eric Pope, First Sgt. Wayne Dienhart, and Lt. Adrian Mathews. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Dale Purcell gave the invocation, as a representative from Graves Memorial Presbyterian, which graciously hosted the event in their fellowship hall. Purcell said that she appreciated the opportunity to pray for her community and shared verses from Corinthians. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

“Our domestic violence cases have exploded. Last year, the Sheriff’s Office served 167 protection orders. This year, as of today, we have served 180. The arrests have gone through the ceiling.” — First Sgt. Wayne Dienhart, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office

CLINTON — With the advent of the restrictions with the pandemic, domestic violence rates in the Sampson County “exploded,” according to local officials. Yet now that freedoms have returned somewhat, those rates have actually worsened.

On Monday night at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clinton, a domestic violence vigil was held in memory of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence in the community.

Perry Solice, U Care Board Chair, opened and welcomed everyone to the candlelight vigil.

Dale Purcell gave the invocation, as a representative from Graves Memorial Presbyterian, which hosted the event in its fellowship hall. Purcell said that she appreciated the opportunity to pray for her community and shared verses from Corinthians.

“We pray for hope,” she said. “We pray that those who have lost their faith in You, would turn to You again.”

Purcell expressed hope that those that have lost their fathers would turn to the Heavenly Father for their needs, and that they would discover God as a good and kind father.”

Capt. Eric Pope, Lt. Adrian Mathews, and First Sgt. Wayne Dienhart shared some insight into a plight that is taking lives, tearing families apart, and causing generational trauma.

Pope and Dienhart work for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and Mathews is with the Clinton Police Department.

“If you are in a situation, feel free to call down to the police department,” said Mathews.

Both agencies are more than willing to connect folks with services like U Care.

“Our domestic violence cases have exploded,” Dienhart said. “Last year, the Sheriff’s Office served 167 protection orders. This year, as of today, we have served 180.”

“The arrests have gone through the ceiling,” he said.

Right now, said Dienhart, they are operating under a pro-arrest policy.

“If we have probable cause to make the arrest, we make the arrest,” said Dienhart. “We aren’t sending people to the magistrate’s office.”

In the past, the magistrate was typically the one to make the call on a protective order, which can delay safety in someone’s time of need.

“We do the charges and we try to keep the victim out of it. It does work.”

Dienhart said not only does it work, it works well.

Pope said that they may see a victim come through U Care’s doors five, six or seven times.

“We never turn anybody away,” he said.

All three of them stressed that one of the most important things was support, both from a law enforcement perspective but also from a community perspective. Another option is for welfare checks. When someone feels that they know someone who needs help or their safety verified, law enforcement can go visit and see how things are.

“It’s not a law enforcement problem,” said Pope. “It’s a societal problem.”

He said that you have the victim, the offender and you also have the people who are also impacted on the side.

“Wayne and I have seen second and third generation folks who are affected by this,” said Pope.

Pope referenced a phone call he had just last week from a federal agent asking him if he knew someone. That someone was a person of interest in a homicide, and subject to generational domestic violence. The agent had seen psychological problems in the individual but couldn’t quite figure out what was going on.

“The were ID’ing him for a potential violent incident,” said Pope.

Pastor Elwood McPhail gave the benediction and said that the folks who put the event together did a fantastic job, and credited local law enforcement for what they do.

For more information about domestic violence services, call U Care at 910-596-0931.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.