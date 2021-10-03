Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 22 — Theresa Monique Sinclair, 29, of 198 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 14.

• Sept. 22 — Matthew Anthony Smith, 38, of 1568 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 22 — Maribel Avila, 22, of 131 Boren Brick Road, Roseboro, was charged with allowing animal to run at large. No bond set; court date was Sept. 23.

• Sept. 22 — Axia Soraya Zimmerli, 48, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 23 — Danielle Maldonado, 29, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 24 — Philip Michael Thomas Mozee, 32, of 504 Eleanor Ave., Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Oct. 16.

• Sept. 25 — Sherwin Parker, 32, of 1107 Meadowsweet Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 26.

• Sept. 26 — Angel Isaac Orrantia Sandoval, 26, of 35 June Bug Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 18.

• Sept. 26 — Anthony Martez Davis, 31, of 6875 Ebenezer Forest Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is not listed.

• Sept. 26 — Leonardo Romero, 31, of 1210 McLamb Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 19.

• Sept. 26 — Edwin Lee Torres, 41, of Fairview Circle, Goldsboro, was charged with communicating threats and failure to appear offenses. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 27 — Ronnie Earl Knowles, 32, of 655 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 27 — Wanda Larue Long, 39, of 250 Lorraine Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 4.

• Sept. 27 — Victoria Louise Cloniger, 34, of 9963 Norris Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 28 — Christine Michelle Woodall, 35, of 65 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 28 — Dejuani Terrell Spencer, 18, of 306 S. Herman St., Goldsboro, was charged with possession of stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 15.

• Sept. 28 — Luis Daniel Castillo-Caceres, 25, of 169 Lopez Lane, Faison, was charged with first degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 28 — Alexander Williams, 24, of 525 Wailea Drive, Hope Mills, was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 29 — Dustin Michael Millen, 29, of McKoy Street, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 29 — Ashley Brett Moore, 25, of 101 Doris Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving left of center, possession of open container and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Nov. 10.

• Sept. 29 — Shanaya Tyneka Graham, 25, of 166 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 104, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Sept. 29 — Tamario Leonte Flowers, 28, of 166 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 104, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 9.

• Sept. 30 — Christopher Paul Aaron Batts, 38, of 3475 Roseboro Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Oct. 15.

