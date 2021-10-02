Newby: ‘Justice without delay’

Chief Justice Paul Newby of the NC Supreme Court, left, shared thanks with courthouse staff and workers. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Chief Justice Paul Newby of the NC Supreme Court, left, along with his wife, Macon, met with Clerk of Court Chris Fann to thank the courthouse workers. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Chief Justice Paul Newby of the NC Supreme Court shared a few words of wisdom. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Chief Justice Paul Newby of the NC Supreme Court expressed the need for “justice without delay” amidst the pandemic. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Courthouse workers were able to meet and greet Chief Justice Paul Newby of the NC Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Chief Justice Paul Newby of the NC Supreme Court paid a visit to the Sampson County Courthouse. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Words of wisdom and recognition came to the Sampson County Clerks Office Wednesday afternoon, with a special visit at the courthouse in downtown Clinton.

Chief Justice Paul Newby of the NC Supreme Court brought up one of this country’s founding documents, the Declaration of Independence, as he spoke to gathered courthouse officials, staff, and others involved in the judicial system.

“All these truths to be self evident … all are created equal … by their creator,” he said. “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Newby mentioned the dignity of work and the importance of heeding the call, of God’s calling on our lives.

“These are our fundamental rights,” he said. “As Martin Luther King said, this is our promissory note.”

Justice being administered without favoritism and the need for all the different roles in the judicial system, even keeping up with schedules.

“I am so grateful for all of you,” he said to the group gathered in the courtroom.

He also mentioned the pushed for designating the courthouse personnel as essential front line workers. Newby said that balancing everything in the pandemic has been a big challenge for everyone across the state, and that they have focused on “justice without delay.”

“Because that is what they are,” he said. “Justice is not a luxury, it is a Constitutional mandate. If our courts are not open then folks are going to resort to self help.”

“My primary purpose for being in Clinton today, and at the courthouse today, was to thank all these unsung heroes,” he said.

Newby drew a laugh when he brought up a visit to one of the schools where he talked about Lady Justice being blindfolded, and a student asked him a question.

“He said ‘Hey Justice Newby, what’s it like wearing a mask all day long with a blindfold?’” said Newby. “He understands, it’s everybody treated the same.”

“Only 10% of the world have jury systems, and 90% have judge trials,” he said. “And guess where the corruption is, it’s in the 90%.”

He said that we are fortunate to have a history of jury trials. The people involved in the process, the magistrates, the clerks, the bailiffs, he said, are the “real faces of justice for most folks.”

“These are the unsung heroes of the courts,” he said.

“It’s just a wonderful day to have the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court here,” said Sampson County Clerk of Court Chris Fann.

Fann said that the fact that he came personally to thank these employees says “volumes about him and the way he handles the office.”

“The whole staff … has been so supportive of us and they get us where we need to be as quick as possible,” said Fann.

Newby was accompanied by his wife, Macon, and Liz Henderson, his general counsel and chief of staff.

