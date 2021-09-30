Sampson garners safety awards

Scott Mabry, assistant deputy commissioner for the NC Department of Labor, encourages the country to end its political divide. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Willia Roseboro, administrative assistant for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, introduced the attendees. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Numerous departments with the City of Clinton received safety awards including the Streets Department. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Ecno Oil was recognized for its 49th consecutive year. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The City of Clinton Wastewater Treatment was recognized. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The City of Clinton Water and Sewer was recognized. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The Clinton Police Department was recognized for their first year with a gold award. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The Clinton City Hall was recognized for their first year with a gold award. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The Clinton Fire Department was recognized for their first year silver award. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent A light meal was shared at the awards banquet Thursday night. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Multiple Murphy Family Ventures locations were recognized. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent S&W Ready Mix Concrete was recognized for multiple locations. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Sampson County businesses were recognized last week by the NC Department of Labor for their outstanding safety records on Thursday at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

Willia Roseboro, administrative assistant for the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, welcomed everyone to the banquet.

“I just want to say that it is good to see faces,” she said. “Our numbers are a little small but we have all been kind of closed in.”

Last year everything was held virtually, she said.

Scott Mabry, assistant deputy commissioner for the NC Department of Labor, encouraged the country to end its divide.

“We have a lot of division in the country right now,” he said. “A lot of disdain for those that we disagree with, or may disagree with us or see the world differently than we do.”

“What you have accomplished here… means a lot,” he said.

Mabry stated that this banquet is a testimony to the fact that these places do what they need to do to keep their employees safe.

“We are available for you.”

Mabry stressed that even during the time of COVID and the pandemic that his office is doing everything to help keep people safe, and secure.

Recipients

Silver

Silver Awards, rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average.

First Year

City of Clinton, Fire Department Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Club House at Riverlanding Murphy Family Ventures LLC, DM Finishing (3-1) Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Enviro Tech Broilers Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Heavy Equipment Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Holiday Inn Express at Riverlanding Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Lisbon 1 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverfront 1 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Spearman Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Village Subs Prestage Farms Inc., Department 29I – Iowa Drivers (Long Haul) Prestage Farms Inc., Department 771 Prestage Farms Inc., Department 778 – Owens Turkey Farm Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-14C Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-19B Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-19D Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-3 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-4 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-62 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-7E S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Fayetteville Plant S&W Ready Mix Concrete and Kinston Plant.

Second Consecutive Year

Cintas Corp., Location 399 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Britt Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Edenton Boatworks – Assembly Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Enviro Tech 2 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, N.C. Pack Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Peters Creek Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Stantonburg Sow Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Village Store Prestage Farms Inc., Department – Market Hog Hauling 23 H Prestage Farms Inc., Department 35 – Nursery Service Prestage Farms Inc., Departments 701 and 702 – Turkey Hatchery Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-1 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-12D Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-43B

Third Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Enviro Tech 3 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Hairr 2 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Triumph Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Turner Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-16A Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-23 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-45A Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-45B

Fourth Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Landscape Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Rivers Course Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-12C Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-16B Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-22A Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-43A

Fifth Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-17B Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-19A Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-300

Seventh Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-5

Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-21

Gold

Gold Awards, rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.

First Year

City of Clinton, City Hall – City Hall Annex City of Clinton, Police Department DHHS Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Dunn Guilford by Lear, Keanansville Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Turner Turkey Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, 1-800-Pack Rat – Wallace Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Mad Boar Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Mag 2 Sow Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Mako Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, N.C. Wolf Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverfront 2 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Singletary Prestage Farms Inc., Department 14 – Shaving Drivers Prestage Farms Inc., Department 43 – Feed Hauling Prestage Farms Inc., Department 50 – Maintenance Prestage Farms Inc., Department 776 – Pope Turkey Farm Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-10 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-12B Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-14A Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-14B Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-19C Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-20 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-22B Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-43C Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-9 Prestage Farms Inc., Turkey Loaders Department 12 Smithfield Foods, Clinton Facility.

Second Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, JM Wings Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Administration Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Chicken Bone Ranch Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Enviro Tech 1 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Pender 2 Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Taylors Bridge Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Turner Chicken Ranch Prestage Farms Inc., Department 11 – Turkey Service Prestage Farms Inc., Department 13 Prestage Farms Inc., Department 16 – Turkey Brooder Clean Out Prestage Farms Inc., Department 27 – Ingold Wash Bay Prestage Farms Inc., Department 30A – A.I. Center Prestage Farms Inc., Department 30B – A.I. Center Prestage Farms Inc., Department 31 – Swine Farm Management Prestage Farms Inc., Department 40 – Clinton Feed Mill Prestage Farms Inc., Department 772 – Williamson Turkey Farm Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-15 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-22C Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-7B

Third Consecutive Year

City of Clinton, Water and Sewer Division Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Ironside Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Edenton Boatworks – Lamination Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Mag 1 Sow Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Landings Course Prestage Farms Inc., Department 21 – Swine Finishing Service Prestage Farms Inc., Department 26 – Nursery Service Prestage Farms Inc., Department 29 – Feeder Pig Hauling Prestage Farms Inc., Department 6 – Turkey Haulers Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-12A

Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-58 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-7C S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Clinton Plant S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Goldsboro Plant S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Lumberton Plant S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Spring Lake Plant S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Wallace Plant

Fourth Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, 1-800-Pack Rat – Raleigh Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Boykin Lake Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Edenton Boatworks – Aux Departments Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Edenton Boatworks – Pre-Fab Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Fleming South Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Kenan Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Leader Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Red Rooster Poultry Farm Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Golfcarts Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Thunder Chicken Poultry Farm Prestage Farms Inc., Department 70 – Supervisors Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-42 S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Clinton Shop

Fifth Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Landscaping/Proag Administration Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Murphy Milling Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Pro Shop Prestage Farms Inc., Department 25 – Vaccination Crew Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-2 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-46 S&W Ready Mix Concrete, New Bern Plant

Sixth Consecutive Year

City of Clinton, Street Division Murphy Family Ventures LLC, 1-800-Pack Rat – Charlotte Murphy Family Ventures LLC, 1-800-Pack Rat – Greensboro Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Edenton Boatworks – Administration Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Hospitality Administration Prestage Farms Inc., Department 18 Prestage Farms Inc., Department 703 – Hatchery Drivers Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-8

Seventh Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Hairr 2 LNM

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Fitness Center/POA Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Turner Turkey Ranch Prestage Farms Inc., Department 46 – Moltonville Feed Mill Prestage Farms Inc., Department 80 – Warehouse Prestage Farms Inc., Department 90 – Administration

Eighth Consecutive Year

City of Clinton, Wastewater Treatment Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Hairr LNM

Prestage Farms Inc., Department 42 – Ingredient Hauling

Ninth Consecutive Year

JW Transport Inc.

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Hairr 1

11th Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, DLD – Administration Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Turner LNM

Prestage Farms Inc., Department 41 Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-44

12th Consecutive Year

S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Elizabethtown Plant S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Fayetteville Shop

13th Consecutive Year

Murphy Family Ventures LLC, 1-800-Pack Rat – Administration Murphy Family Ventures LLC, North Carolina Production Management Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Adminstration Sales and Marketing Murphy Family Ventures LLC, Riverlanding – Gate Operations Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-13 S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Administration

15th Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc., Department 775 – Delway Turkey Farm Prestage Farms Inc., Department 777 – Ingold Turkey Farm Prestage Farms Inc., Department 779 – Garland Replacement Farm

16th Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc., Department 36 – Cattle Department Prestage Farms Inc., Department 704

17th Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc., Sow Farm – P-7A

19th Consecutive Year

Prestage Farms Inc., Department 15 – Diagnostic Lab Prestage Farms Inc., Department 82 – Feed Laboratory

49th Consecutive Year

ECNO Oil Inc.

Million-Hour Awards, one million hours, or multiples thereof, with no lost time accidents

Guilford by Lear, 1 Million Hours Feb. 1, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.