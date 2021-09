Members of the Clinton High 2021 Homecoming Court. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Abigail Batchelor, Zoey Brewer, Kayley Bass, Blythe Jackson, Jalyn Tew, Zoie Avery, Brynn Boney, Ahni Atkinson and Mirekal Brinson; and back row — Nicholas Smith, Trace Hall, Blake Smith, Will Harris, Johnny Woo, Rigaberto Mondragon, Andy Underwood, Darian Best, Patrick Morrisey and Nicholas Hobbs.