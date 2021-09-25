Roseboro signs to get facelift

Two signs in Roseboro will get freshened up thanks to an Eagle Scout project by Caleb Dunn.

ROSEBORO — Two entrance signs into the town of Roseboro are soon to get a facelift, thanks to a Boy Scout Eagle Project by Caleb Dunn.

“He has come looking for approval for a project he wants to do in Roseboro,” said Mayor Alice Butler.

At their last meeting Dunn came before the board to request permission to add some luster to the signs and make much needed cosmetic improvements.

“And thank you all for the support that you have given him,” said Butler.

Dunn came with his Scout masters as well as a few other scouts, and presented to the board an official request to get started on the project.

“The scope of my project will be landscaping around at the signs at Snow Hill and Hollywood,” said Dunn.

Dunn’s plans is to put juniper bushes like the ones that are currently around town hall.

In addition to the bushes Dunn is planning to put rocks around the signs which will help with containing weed regrowth. He said that one of the signs would also be partially rebuilt.

“The one at Snow Hill needs to be cleaned off with all of the moss that has grown on each side of it.”

He said that he had another company come in and help him with that, to clean up that sign.

“I think it’s a very good project,” said Mayor Pro Tem David Alexander.

Alexander said that he felt that it was a great project that would benefit the town of Roseboro, plus it would be something that would be low maintenance for the town.

“Anything to help the town of Roseboro,” he said, and was enthusiastic about moving forward with the project. “You have my approval on it.”

“Will you do it one time and that’s it,” asked Commissioner Ray Clark Fisher.

The maintenance will be the same as it was before, and after Dunn is finished the town will be able to continue the maintenance from there.

“He’s putting down a protective layer,” said Butler, referring to a weed barrier.

“I need to finish my project, send the proposal in and that’s it,” said Dunn.

The approval of the Town Board was unanimous.

