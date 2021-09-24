Celebrating Centenarians

Beulah Kemerer Hilda Jones

NEWTON GROVE — National Centenarian Day was September 22, and if anyone knows something about the secret to longevity, it’s three residents at Rolling Ridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove.

Beulah Kemerer recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. Her advice is to “be active and make the most of each day!”

“Do things when you should and do it right,” she said. “The Lord got me this far.”

A mother of two and grandmother of more than a dozen, said she’s noticed many changes over the past century including families getting busier. One thing that hasn’t changed, “school and education have always been important.”

“You just have to go because you need it,” she said.

Hilda Jones will turn 102 in November. In her lifetime, she has observed many changes “both for the good and bad; but a lot for the good of mankind.”

She said technology has been a blessing, but it’s more challenging to be a young adult these days than in her era.

“It’s harder now because parents expect more,” said the mother of three daughters. “Families changed along with changes in the world.”

She encourages the younger generation to “be careful and don’t talk ugly to elders.” And her advice for growing old gracefully is to never belittle someone and always raise others up.

“You never know someone else’s mind,” Hilda said. “Everyone has flaws. I’m not perfect but I will always try to help others.”

Rolling Ridge resident Yolanda Turlington turned 100 in June. Her advice to longevity is to “follow your instincts and do what you love.” She lists her biggest accomplishment as her two sons.

A Duke Blue Devils fan to this day, Yolanda said the recipe to a good long life is quite simple. "I just want to be happy, have people be happy and love me because I surely love other people," she said.

