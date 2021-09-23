SCS masking to continue; board splits

“To go into an optional plan is going to put us into a situation where we are going to have to quarantine a tremendous amount of students. My only concern is keeping the kids in school” — SCS Superintendent Dr. David Goodin.

CLINTON — Masking in the classroom and on campus was back before the board for a vote Tuesday morning, and masks will continue for at least the next month in Sampson County Schools.

Citing a need to keep the students in the classroom, board members chose from two options: Option A, which makes masks mandatory with a few exemptions; or Option B, which makes them optional, except for the bus.

“To go into an optional plan is going to put us into a situation where we are going to have to quarantine a tremendous amount of students,” said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin.

Goodin also pointed out that the school nurses are at their “breaking point” and bogged down with contact tracing, and that they are doing that all day long.

“That’s all they are doing,” he said.

He said that this is still happening with mandatory masks, because they have students going to the cafeteria without face coverings and they are also in sports. The efficacy of masks is not the issue, he explained.

“My only concern is keeping the kids in school,” he said.

Goodin made it clear that they can’t just not contact trace or quarantine if the need arises.

“We are required to do that,” he attested.

Kim Schmidlin made a motion for Option B and Robert Burley seconded, and it failed for a lack of majority. The board then voted for Option A with Sonya Powell making the motion and Glenn Faison offering the second. It passed.

Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of Personnel Services, weighed in, explaining that if a positive student is masked, and the other students are masked, then the other students do not have to quarantine. If the other students are unmasked, everyone has to quarantine.

Masking rules/exemptions

“The board is committed to providing an in-person learning and work environment that is as safe as reasonably possible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Option A reads.

“The board recognizes that the use of face coverings helps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and limit the need for quarantining. The board also recognizes that the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommend the use of face coverings in schools. Therefore, as part of its layered mitigation strategy to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread, the board requires face coverings to be worn by all students, employees, and visitors present on school campus during the 2021-2022 school year in accordance with this policy.

“We are getting lots of complaints from parents already for having to quarantine their children,” said Goodin.

“All individuals, including students, employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face coverings at all times while inside of school buildings or on school transportation vehicles,” Option A reads. “Generally, individuals are not required to wear face coverings while outdoors or while in personal vehicles on school grounds. However, masks must be worn in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people.

Exemptions include children under two years of age; individuals who should not wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance); and children who are unable to wear the face covering safely.

Exempted situations include when seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible; when giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience if at least 20 feet away from the audience; temporarily removing the face covering to secure medical services or for identification purposes; when wearing a face covering at work would put the individual at risk, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines; if the face covering would impede visibility while operating equipment or a vehicle; while sleeping, swimming, or playing in water; and while actively eating or drinking.

“Because face coverings cannot be worn consistently during mealtimes, students should maintain physical distancing of a minimum of three feet to the fullest extent possible when actively eating. Principals are encouraged to arrange for students to eat meals outdoors if possible,” the rule stipulates.

Face shields, masks with exhalation valves or vents, single layer masks or masks made of thin fabric that don’t block light, scarves, ski masks, bandannas, and turtleneck collars do not qualify as face coverings for purposes of this policy.

Face coverings are provided to students who need them, including students who forget to bring their face coverings to school or who are unable to afford them. No disciplinary action will be taken against a student for failure to bring a face covering to school.

Refusing to wear, intentionally removing, or inappropriately wearing a face covering in violation of this policy is considered a form of disruptive behavior, prohibited by policy 4315, Disruptive Behavior. Disciplinary consequences will be handled in accordance with policy 4315.

No discipline will be imposed on any student who has been granted an exemption to the face covering requirement as provided in Section B. Disciplinary action for a student with a disability who has not been granted an exemption as provided in Section B will be in accordance with policy 4307, Disciplinary Action for Exceptional Children/Students with Disabilities.

This policy will remain in effect for the 2021-2022 school year only and least once a month the board will review this policy and consider the need for modifications. The board will vote to approve this policy, with any necessary modifications, at a regularly scheduled board meeting each month.

