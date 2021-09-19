Roseboro garners $54k for park revamp

Metal roses adorn downtown Roseboro as part of an art project to beautify the town. Roseboro was awarded $53,744 for the redevelopment of its park with a new, accessible playground and amenities.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Parks and Recreation Authority has awarded three local park projects a total of $491,893 in grants from the bequest of Ms. Barbara McIntyre to the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF).

Local park-project proposals from across the state were evaluated based on inclusion of child-focused facilities and activities, ADA accessibility, and environmental education. The Parks and Recreation Authority (Authority), a nine-member appointed board, awarded funds to Hoke County and the towns of Grover and Roseboro.

The Authority will discuss awarding an additional $132,575 from the bequest to be used for local park projects at their meeting on Sept. 24.

• Town of Roseboro in Sampson County was awarded $53,744 for the redevelopment of Roseboro Park with a new, accessible playground and amenities for an attractive, safe area for family recreation.

• Hoke County was awarded $269,587 for “Inclusive Hoke,” a playground that will be built at the new James A. Leach Aquatic and Recreation Center. The equipment will allow individuals of all physical abilities to access a safe and welcoming play area with sensory play elements.

• Town of Grover in Cleveland County was awarded $168,562 for improvements to Grover Town Park, including a new basketball court, playground equipment, and an accessible paved walking track.

Ms. McIntyre gifted over $1 million dollars to the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund upon her passing in 2019. Of the total gift, $500,000 will be used towards the rehabilitation of Vade Mecum, a historic property that was once used as a mineral spring resort in the Sauratown Mountains and part of what is now Hanging Rock State Park.

“The Parks and Recreation Authority is honored to be entrusted to select parks projects from a group of outstanding proposals,” said Mavis Gragg, Parks and Recreation Authority chairperson. “Reflecting the wishes of Ms. McIntyre, the selected projects will celebrate child enrichment, including environmental education and inclusive access.”

Ms. McIntyre was born in 1928 and grew up in Goldsboro, N.C. She was a career employee of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In 1984, her lifetime of service to the quality of life for children and families was recognized by her designation as an Allen Keith-Lucas Friend of Children by the North Carolina Child Care Association. Her career culminated in her induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor James G. Martin. She passed away on July 22, 2019.