Ringing bells across America

Members of the community gathered once again at the steps of the Sampson County Courthouse on Friday in celebration of the start of Constitution Week, marking the 234-year anniversary of the document that shaped this country.

The Richard Clinton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted Constitution Week’s first event “Bells Across America” at 4 p.m. on Vance Street. Constitution Week is an annual event that runs from Sept. 17-23. It’s meant to celebrate and educate people on America’s founding script.

“The Richard Clinton Chapter, as well as all the other chapters across this nation, are celebrating the document known as the Constitution,” said Betsy McCullen, chairwoman for the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, “a document that is 234 years old today.”

As this was meant be a celebration with the community, DAR representatives asked that all people ring bells along with them. Clinton’s own bell rang for four minutes in honor of the observance. It is a task DAR members have carried out on a yearly basis to help residents grasp the magnitude of the Constitution.

To help commemorate the occasion, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling read a proclamation acknowledging the start of Constitution Week.

“Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document and the guardian of our liberties,” Starling said. “The Constitution stands as a testament to our history to maintain our freedom and rights.”

“I urge all citizens to join in this celebration and to stop for minute to commemorate this day,” he added.

In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

As speakers for the event, John Thornhill, with the Sons of the American Revolution, and Sean Capparuccia, shared comments.

“I, like many millions of Americans, am a patriot that has no interest whatsoever in seeing the fall of our great nation,” Capparuccia said. “I not pleased at all with the plethora of internal strife with which we are struggling.”

“But, I have to tell you that when people gather in respect to our nation’s founding, its magnificent Constitution, its remarkable history and to hear the singing of its powerful anthem,” he continued, “there is a feeling of hope that wells up within us, I hope — because America is the greatest nation on earth and its Constitution worth celebrating.”

From Thornhill’s view it was disheartening to know that more people weren’t gathered for what he felt was a monumental occasion.

“It’s a shame that there are not more people here, but I can understand it because we’ve done bad with teaching our history,” Thornhill said. “As I was speaking at a school in Wilmington, a few young men said to me ‘why should I care about the American Revolution, it was a white man’s war.’”

“The Constitution, however, says ‘We the people,’” he continued. “Not we the white people, we the Black people or we the Native Americans, it says ‘we’ — which includes all of us. What was written in 1787 is a living document that binds us all together, giving citizens rights and freedoms that cannot be taken away.”

“I thank those that came out today,” Thornhill stated. “I wish there were more, and with time maybe there will be.”

