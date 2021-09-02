Paying tribute to Merrick

Photograph of John Merrick, circa 1917. Archive.org John Merrick at the age of 20, circa 1879-1880. Archive.org

CLINTON — Paying tribute to a great pioneer of business from Clinton and bringing awareness to his life will be the aim of an upcoming memorial event.

The John Merrick Memorial Tribute will take place in his hometown next week as local residents pay homage to his life and the impact he had not just here, but across this state.

The event will be held on Sept. 7, Merrick’s birthday, and will be hosted at First Baptist Church, located at 900 College St. in Clinton. Members of the local Chapter of the NC A&T Alumni Association are sponsoring the event. This will be only the second event held in his honor since an inital ceremony back in 2011.

A video biography will be shown at the event to help inform to the attendees of all the many historical accomplishments made by Merrick. The video is also being made by a former Clinton High graduate out of Raleigh, Stan Best, who does work in genealogy.

“We are doing this because Merrick’s accomplishments and achievements are still not that well known by folk in his hometown,” said Larry Sutton, from the Alumni Association.

“We are still trying to get Merrick’s legacy out there to the public so they can understand the man who was John Merrick,” Sutton said.

Sutton also noted that at the event there will be a presentation on a proclamation made by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners about Merrick.

“The county board has passed a resolution to recognize Sept. 7 as John Merrick Day throughout all Sampson County,” Sutton said. “We requested the board to consider proclaiming Sept. 7 as John Merrick Day and the board did pass that resolution at their August meeting — we think that’s just awesome.”

Merrick was born Sept. 7, 1859 as a slave in Clinton where he was raised by a single mother. While he achieved numerous feats in his lifetime before his passing in Aug. 1919 at 60. He was most well known for his contributions to insurance for African Americans and his work in Durham.

In that era life insurance was still a new process and was practically nonexistent for African-Americans. Merrick eventually ended up in Durham after relocating there in 1880 to help his friend run a barbershop business.

Then in 1883 he joined with local businessmen to purchase a fraternal lodge, Royal Knights of King David. It was used to provide inexpensive insurance policies to members which was often the only source of insurance for them in the Durham area.

His most well known achievement came after he helped found the North Carolina Mutual Insurance Company in 1898. It eventually became the largest Black-owned insurance company in the United States. By 1918 it had over $1 million in insurance and was, at that time, the largest and richest African-American company in the world.

Some of his other accolades included serving as the first President of the Board of Trustees for Lincoln Hospital in 1901 — the first freestanding black hospital in Durham. Establishing the Mechanics and Farmers Bank, the first African American bank in Durham. Also helping start the Bull City Drug Company in 1908. Which brought the first conveniently located drug stores near Durham African American neighborhoods and businesses.

In 1910, he became one of three founding members of Merrick-Moore-Spaulding Real Estate. It helped bring property insurance to African Americans in Durham. He also helped open a public library for students in Durham that attended rural schools and the College for Blacks now known as North Carolina Central.

These were only a few of the many things he did, that at one point, helped grow Durham to become the greatest city of concentrated Black-owned business firms in the nation.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.