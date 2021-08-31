‘Horrific crimes’ linked in Sampson

Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker III explains the links between the murder of a Newton Grove man and a kidnapping that occurred in Clinton.

CLINTON — A slew of heinous crimes were revealed as being linked to the murder of a Newton Grove man who went missing sometime in December of 2019.

The murder of William Jimmy Graham, 61, and the kidnapping and torture of two victims, one under the age of 18, have been linked together with a common thread — Anthony Neil Corbett.

Corbett was served with a warrant for the murder of Graham on May 6, 2020.

Three Sampson County men were sentenced to a total of 916 months in prison, collectively, for the kidnapping, which Corbett videoed.

“This case started on Oct. 8, 2019,” said Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III. “Many of us woke up and heard about a frantic call that had been made to police about a shooting that took place here in Clinton.”

A woman woke up with a gunshot in the head of her bed, Acker said.

“Her son was shot in the leg and she had to make tourniquet to stop the bleeding,” he said.

There was another juvenile that was shot at the same time, and there were over 80 shell casings at the scene.

“The next day, on Oct. 9, 2019 there was another horrific crime,” he said. “Another mother called police and said that her son had been kidnapped.”

Two victims had been lured into an apartment in Clinton, he said, “because they owed a $250 debt”. They were taken captive, tied up, beaten with a belt and mallet, and threatened.

“It was basically a three hour torture session.”

The kidnappers called the mother and demanded a $300 ransom for her son.

Acker describe the crime as “horrific”. He said that the Clinton Police Department, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF pooled their resources to create a rescue mission for the two that were kidnapped, which was successful.

“Three people were arrested at that time, three of the perpetrators. There were five perpetrators in all.”

The three arrested include Ethan Gabriel Autry, 21, Leonard Edward Wilson, III, 23, and Isaiah Jeremiah Fennell-Best, 21. On Aug. 26, 2020, Autry pled guilty to one charge of aiding and abetting kidnapping. On Dec. 17, 2020, Wilson and Fennell-Best pled guilty to one charge of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, Autry, Wilson, and Fennell-Best, along with other co-conspirators, lured the two victims into Autry’s apartment in downtown Clinton,” said a release.

“The investigation later showed the firearms Fennell-Best and Wilson used during the kidnapping were the same firearms the men used to shoot into a residence on Byrd-Yancey-Bass Road less than twenty-four hours before. There, Fennell-Best and Wilson shot several rounds of ammunition into an occupied home, hitting two victims.”

Further investigation showed that there were videos as well, which were taken by the other two conspirators, said Ackers. They are Hailey Michele Corbett and Anthony Neil Corbett.

All five were involved in a drug ring, said Acker, selling methamphetamine.

“Investigation revealed that the alleged source of their supply was the father of Anthony Neil Corbett, and the father’s name is Neil Corbett.”

Neil Corbett is currently facing narcotics charges, and if convicted would serve a mandatory minimum of 10 years in Federal prison.

It is during this investigation that evidence was discovered linking Anthony Neil Corbett to the disappearance of Graham, said Ackers.

The court sentenced Autry to 274 months’ imprisonment, Wilson to 306 months’ imprisonment and Fennell-Best to 336 months’ imprisonment. Hailey Michele Corbett was sentenced to 45 months and Anthony Neil Corbett was sentenced to 87 months.

The Graham murder case is being handled by District Attorney Ernie Lee.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.