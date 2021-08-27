Leading Sampson: Sandra Carroll

As an educator for over 40 years, Sandra Carroll is no stranger to the ins and outs of public education. Her service on the Sampson County Board of Education only aids in her service as a member of the Sampson Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees. In both roles, Carroll’s focus is always on the development of local education for the benefit of students in the county.

Carroll has served on the SCC Board of Trustees for over eight years. In that time, she has seen members of the board come and go and seen the board grow into the unit that it is now.

“The board that we have now fits like a glove. Everyone gets along and is supportive of each other. We work together,” Carroll shared.

She says this is what allows the Board of Trustees to function so well at SCC. Between board members, the college president, and campus administration, Carroll says the leaders of the college work together to get work done and to be effective community leaders.

Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, says Carroll’s experience in education has given her a special perspective.

“Sandra’s lifelong dedication to education is evident in her service to the college. She knows firsthand the impact education and training can have on individuals and communities. She is a determined advocate for the college and Sampson County in general,” Turlington remarked.

Carroll says she can be most effective when she’s out and about in the community – including her own small community of Mingo – and telling Sampson County residents about what SCC offers.

“I think part of our responsibility is to go out and tell people what we’re doing,” Carroll commented. “I think our role is to go out and promote the college in everyday conversations with people that we know, and that we meet.”

Carroll reflected on the addition of the Welding building and Sampson East Park, which houses the walking trail that so many community members choose to take advantage of each week. Carroll says these additions only add to the college’s value.

Dr. Bill Starling, President of SCC, says Carroll’s liveliness and commitment to being a spokesperson for the college prove to make her an asset to the Board of Trustees.

“Sandra Carroll is, perhaps, our most energetic young board member. She is very supportive of the College’s role in giving our young people opportunities closer to home,” Starling shared. “She is often our voice to our elected officials. She certainly doesn’t mind poking one or two of them to ask for support for the College.”

Carroll says she plans to remain on the SCC Board of Trustees as long as her health allows and as long as the college will have her. She is currently serving her ninth year on the board, and her third term.