‘Chef BJ’ an anointed touch to baking

Since Betty Owens operates out of her own home, it is not uncommon to see complete cakes in her house. A wall in Betty Owens kitchen decorated with photos an awards that she’s gotten over her more than 40 years of baking. A giant cake crafted by Chef BJ, Owens’ baking name, for the celebration of John ‘Bud’ Hobbs’ 100th birthday. Pictured is BJ’s founder Betty Owens, left, with one her many satisfied clients, Betty Hobbs Hardison.

A deep love for cooking and providing personal home-cooked sweets has been a driving force for Betty Owens, who has been baking cakes for years and parlayed the talent into her own business, called BJ’s Baked Goods & Catering.

It was a love that started back when she was 5 years old and one that continues to drive her forward.

“I’ve been doing this ever since I was 5 years old, starting on my Easy Bake Oven, and I was so happy with it, ” Owens said. “The preacher had come that Sunday and I’ll never forget playing on my little oven and here came a cake out.”

“I put my little icing on it and I handed it to the preacher and he ate it and boy that tickled me so good,” Owens added.

Since then, Owens has made a name for herself as Chef BJ, her baking name. All her cakes are her own recipes and she makes each and every one from scratch. Making handmade personalized baking delights for each client means Owens talent hasn’t gone unnoticed either as she’s cooked cakes for big names.

“I have been blessed to cook and bake for stars like The Nightingales and The Supreme Angels,” Owens said. “I did a wedding for The Canton Spirituals and my biggest thing was when they sent me to St. Augustine College to cook and set up for TV star Phylicia Rashad.”

“I’ve also set up and cooked for Mike McIntyre, the governor, and I tell you that was exciting for me,” Owens added.

Owens has been baking and selling cakes out her own house for more than four decades.

“Whoo boy, I’m 60-something now so I’ve been doing this for probably about 45 to 50 years — a long, long time,” Owens said. “I’ve been doing this out of my home for years and I’ve been suggested by people and all that.”

“But, every time I said to myself `hey I’m going to find me a place or building,’ something happened,” she continued. “First, my mother got sick and I had to quit work. Then another opportunity came around to start looking again, but then my dad got sick.”

“So things just got in my way and now with the virus here it’s just not a good time to get into anything new,” Owens stated.

Even despite setbacks in finding a bakery spot to set up shop, Owens continues to cook wherever she goes. Whether it was during her time working for the Justice Academy, Walmart, Piggly Wiggly or even as a teacher, Owens baked on and on.

After years of perfecting her craft, Owens now battles against severe hand cramps, but even that hasn’t kept her away from an oven. Each time she bakes, she never forgets her motto: “The anointing breaks the yoke and that special touch means so much.”

As for what motivates her to continue pushing so hard, she summed it up nicely herself.

“I not only bake, but I cook and I cook all types of dishes and it’s all something I’ve been doing for years,” Owens said. “I enjoy what I do and everybody comes to Aunt B’s or sister’s house and everyone that comes over here, I feed them.”

“I enjoy feeding them,” Owens attested. “It’s that simple. I just enjoy doing what I’m doing and I’m only sick if I’m not cooking.”

To find out more about BJ’s Baked Goods and Catering or to inquire about ordering one of her famous handmade cakes, contact Owens. She can be reached at 910-372-2493 or 910-214-7794.

