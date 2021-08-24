School starts in Sampson

Tata Tutchstone, third grade teacher at Union Intermediate, helps her students transition into art class Monday morning. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

TAYLORS BRIDGE — Students were rolling into classes Monday, with the first day back being a mix of trepidation and excitement.

Staff and students were busy milling about and getting started in classes by mid-morning Monday, and finding themselves having to get back into the swing of things.

Janet Taylor, a teacher at Union Middle School, said that one of her greatest concerns is still what looms on everyone’s mind — COVID.

“Honestly it has been both exciting and it’s good to have the kids all back in the building,” said Taylor. “But I am still a little concerned about the risk of COVID for the kids mainly.”

That risk is what prompted school officials on the board to move toward mandatory masking, and that’s something Principal Theresa Melenas at Union Middle said she was glad to see happen.

“I am very happy that the board chose to do masks mandatory, just because of the safety of our students,” said Melenas.

Taylor said that keeping kids safe was going to be the challenge for this year.

“Keeping everyone in the building safe, and making sure we are following the protocol for COVID,” she said.

“We need need to keep them in the school building,” said Melenas. “If that means that they have to wear a mask to do that then that is what we want them to do.”

The other challenge is academics.

“It’s making sure we are filling the gaps,” said Taylor. “It’s getting them all back, and getting them where they are comfortable again in learning all together.”

Melenas also said that the parents have been fabulous and that no one has complained about sending them back with masks.

That issue is also what worries Teacher Isaiah Kennedy at Union Intermediate.

“I think because the last year was so weird and the year before was out, I think routines are going to be a challenge,” said Kennedy. “They haven’t had a routine.”

Kennedy said that they have fifth-graders who should be really used to school who haven’t been in school for a year and half now.

“We are having to redo all that stuff,” he said. “The basics like how to walk in the hallways or talk to your classmates.”

Dondi Hobbs, the principal at Union Intermediate, said getting back has been a challenge for sure.

“It’s been really exciting have the kids back and having it a little bit more normal,” said Kennedy. “I think they are excited, and the parents at open house all seem very excited about having a normal routine for their students.”

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.

Hobbs said the theme for this year is “Level up.” They are encouraging the students to get settled into their new grade level and getting ready to learn. As they welcome students, Sampson County Schools is also welcoming a fair share of new staff as the school system continues to face a considerable shortage of teachers and support staff.

“We have several new teachers that have joined our faculty this year,” said Hobbs.

