Marker to Col. Thomas Robeson File photo|Bladen Journal Marker for Sallie Salter, proclaimed heroine of the Battle of Elizabethtown. UNC Library Archives

The Battle for Elizabethtown did not start at noon on 2 April 1781 when Lord Charles Cornwallis stopped by for two days. He was on his way to Wilmington after the Battle of Guilford CH. The Tories 18 months earlier moved into town and the Duplin Militia under William Dickson routed them out. The Bladen militia, then quartered in Elizabethtown, had to pull out and the Tories took over again. Elizabethtown was then controlled by Tories and Bladen was a hot bed for Tories and attracted Tories from the area. The two Tory Colonels were John Slingsby and Hector McNeill, both from Bladen. The commander for Elizabethtown was Slingsby and his deputy was Captain David Godwin, a well-to-do planter in Bladen. Godwin’s two oldest sons were notorious Tories of Bladen. David moved from Johnston Co. because he did not feel welcome there. The Tories became so brazen that they soon began to run the Whigs out of Bladen. Some of these families had moved from New Hanover to avoid the British who had occupied Wilmington since 1 Feb 1781. Col. Thomas Owen moved to Duplin for a few months. His home was raided.

The Bladen Militia planned a little treat for Cornwallis after his two day stop in Elizabethtown and the disruption to the militia having to flee from Elizabethtown. Some of Bladen’s men was pulling duty at the big bridge north of Wilmington. One Bladen soldier with a horse was ask to contact the Bladen militia, then camped in Duplin north of Elizabethtown, when Cornwallis was going north. When alerted, the Bladen militia mounted and scent scouts ahead to ID Cornwallis’s location. The rear of the caravan was rear guards and Tories ridding along as looters. The Bladen Militia killed 13 of rear guard Tories and captured 20 of the other Tories. This was 29 April 1781. The Bladen Militia broke off and quickly went back to camp near the Bladen line.

April 24, 1781: Lord Cornwallis and his army left Wilmington for Richmond. He invaded Duplin on April 27, 1781 and spent about three days in Duplin. He is documented at the plantation of Robert Dickson on April 28, 1781. Major Dickson had moved his family to Virginia for safety and on returning, his wife, Catherine Pearsall Dickson died from exposure in July of 1781. Some Tories followed Cornwallis to loot and take advantage of the chaos. Lord Cornwallis reached Petersburg VA on May 20, 1781. The NC Tories were empowered by the ease at which Cornwallis moved thru North Carolina without a serious challenge.

June: British Major Craig issued a proclamation to all the nearby counties. All the young men were to arm themselves and declare for the king by the first of August or be declared an enemy of the king.

June: Colonel Thomas Brown, commander of all Bladen Militia, was captured and taken to Wilmington as a POW. He had broken his arm and was wounded three months before.

July: James Kenan reported to the governor on July 9 that he had no powder or lead, “not one round”, he said. General Lillington complained on July 24, that his men had less than three rounds each. It was also hard to get food as people refused to turn over their cattle and horses to the Militia. They knew that the Tories were watching.

August 1, 1781, British Major Craig leaves Wilmington for New Bern to punish those who would not declare for the king.

August 2, 1781, Major James Craig invades Duplin County with 250 regular British troops and 80 Tories. The Battle of Rockfish Creek Bridge (Just south of Wallace NC) takes place in the early morning hours, the militia was routed. Major Craig took his route through Duplin, Jones, New Bern, and then to Kinston and back to Wilmington.

In Jones Co., Rice Bass and John Bass were both in company of those that murdered Martin Franke, James Blackshear, and a man named Becton.

When these British troops left New Bern, Herman Bass followed them at the rear and went into the home of John Stevenson and murdered him in the presence of his wife and family.

On the morning of August 14, 1781 Campbellton was captured by David Fanning and Tory Major Andrews and their Tories or as they called themselves, the King’s Militia. There were four Tory Camps in Cumberland and several in Bladen. All of the North Carolina Tories were put under command of the notorious David Fanning.

At this time, the emboldened Bladen Tories began to run the Whigs out of Bladen and Fanning burned the homes of Colonel Thomas Robeson and his brother Peter Robeson. Col. Thomas Owen’s home was sacked by Tories and he moved to Duplin and worked from there for a short stay.

The following is an edited pension application of Josiah Singletary of Bladen.

SINGLETARY, Josiah Pen #W6064, Private, Bladen and NC Militia 1763

Soldier was born 24 Oct 1763 in Bladen Co. NC. Soldier was the son of Joseph Singletary and Mary Fitzrandolph. Soldier served as a substitute for his Uncle Benjamin Fitzrandolph in the fall on 1777. Soldier served in the company of Captain Charles Bullock and Lt. William Dye and under command of Colonel Thomas Brown. The mission was against Tories and some skirmishes the Tories won. William Strong was killed during this period. In another mission, the Tories were defeated and routed and ran off without some of their horses. The horses were taken into new homes. The Tories then were mostly highlanders from Scotland and being mainly immigrants and were highly loyal to the British Government. David Godwin was not of this group but has moved to Bladen in 1770 from Johnston Co. NC.

By this time, Private Josiah Singletary was in the militia company of Captain Jared Irwin. When Cornwallis left Bladen, one of his soldiers deserted and got sick with small pox. Captain Jared Irwin caught the small pox from the deserter and Colonel Thomas Robeson took command of the company. Colonel Robeson marched the company to Duplin (now south Sampson), but returned closer to Bladen and set up head quarters near the Bladen County line and about nine miles from Elizabethtown.

This stand off lasted for four months. The lack of information about what the Bladen Tories in Elizabethtown were doing, was a real problem. That was solved by Mrs. Margaret McRee, the mother of Major Griffith John McRee of Bladen, she came to camp, with her berry basket and driver named Joe, as needed to provide information on the Tories at Elizabethtown. Margaret has use of a carriage from her cousin who lived just north of the town. Many of the Bladen Militia were tied down at the big bridge north of Wilmington as the British held that town. After the defeat at Rockfish, some Bladen officers returned home but the total force of the militia then was less that 80. Colonel Robeson, and Captain Peter Robeson joined the small militia of 60 men and now Colonel Thomas Robeson was in command. It was determined that Mrs. McRee should not be seen in town near the Tory camp so she got Mrs. Sally Salter to obtain and feed her information and Mrs. Margaret McRee would get the information to the militia. The Tories held a few militia prisoners in Elizabethtown and Mrs. Salter was allowed to feed them. She told then not to leave town when paroled, because they were paroled and they did not leave town.

Colonel Robeson and Captain Irwin came up with a plan to make the Tories happy. They broke camp about the 24th of Aug 1781 and let it be known that they were leaving Bladen. They crossed the Duplin Co. (now Sampson) line and camped first near Lisbon (near Ingold). The next day they headed for the Neuse River and the Elizabethtown Tories were pleased and celebrated. On the 27th the militia avoided any contact with locals and headed back toward Bladen. They did seek more help from Whigs.

Major James Gillespie, Willian Bizzell and two sons, James, and Arthur Bizzell, and Col. Thomas Owen came to Bladen with them to fight for freedom.

Unknown to the Bladen Militia, Tory Colonel David Fanning passed through Elizabethtown about noon on the 28th and the Tories excitingly told Fanning about the Bladen Militia leaving. Fanning needed to move on as he was going to capture Governor Burke. Since, the Bladen Militia had left, he pulled Colonel Hector McNeill and his 70 Tories out of Bladen to go with him to Hillsborough.

On the night of 28th the Bladen militia quietly slipped back into Bladen and made it to the Cape Fear River late at night and with a full moon. They quietly disrobed and forded the river about midnight and a mile below the village of Elizabethtown. They then made their way into Elizabethtown and a small band of warriors made contact with the parolees and were set to attack the Tory camp before daylight on the 29th of August. The parolees joined in and knew where all the Tories slept and the Tory Colonel John Slingsby, Tory Captain David Godwin, and a Tory by name of Edward Harrison were killed. Tory Lt. Baldwin broke his leg and several of his men were severely wounded. At least six Tories made it to the river hole and they hid their muskets in the sand before they surrendered. Seventeen Tories were killed or surrendered. Of the militia, only Privates James Cain and James Singletary were slightly wounded, no one was killed. The militia gave out of ammunition and the Tories were running so fast, they did not know it. Some went into a big hole and hid and were found and captured. By daylight, the 300 or so healthy Tories were completely routed and run out Elizabethtown and never returned. The Battle of Elizabethtown was in the early morning of 29 Aug 1781. The militia formed into three teams of 23 men and one headed by Major Gillespie who’s home in Duplin, was recently burned, Col. Thomas Owen who was forced to move from Bladen, and Col. Robeson whose home was also recently burned. Private Josiah Singletary was on active service with this company for one year. He gave high praise to Captain Jared Irwin as an uncommon man who gave much to the cause of freedom. Private Singletary was given credit for serving 13 months total in the RW as a soldier. He drew $43.33 per year as a RW pension. This soldier married (1) Sarah Ann Harrison in 1780. Issue: 1-David Singletary 1787, 2-Willis Singletary 1793, 3-Amelia Singletary 1794, and 4-Susan Singletary 1796. Soldier married 1833 (2) Sarah or Sally Regan who was born in 1799. Soldier lived in Bladen in 1790 and had one female and two males and wife. Soldier drew at least one RW pay voucher and applied for a pension 4 Feb 1833 in Bladen and died 18 Oct 1844. Sarah applied for a widow’s pension 1 Aug 1853 in Bladen. Sarah drew $53.33 per year for her pension starting in 1853. This Soldier was the brother of Joseph Singletary who was wounded in another action and this soldier’s horse was also wounded during the war.

NOTE: From the Aug 1781 journal of Tory Colonel David Fanning:

“I got to Cross Creek (Fayetteville) on the 11th of August: and early in the morning following crossed the Cape Fear River, when Major Samuel Andrews joined me with his company and scouted through all the rebel (Whigs) settlement, on the north side of the river; and took a number of prisoners, arms and horses. I also discovered where 25 barrels of salt were concealed; designed for the rebel army (Militia). I destroyed it. We then marched down the side (of the river) and came to the plantation belonging to Captain (Peter) Robertson (Robeson)—which I burned. From thence I marched to his brother’s Colonel Robertson (Robeson) which served in the same manner. On my march, I took several prisoners, whom I paroled except 20: those I delivered to Captain Leggett, then commanding in Wilmington where I arrived on the (Aug) 24th. Having got supplied with ammunition, I proceeded up the country on the 26th.”

“On my arrival at Elizabethtown (28th) I found the Royal Militia of Bladen County, with a number of paroled rebels (released militia prisoners) in his camp. I disapproved of keeping them there and told him that I thought it imprudent and unsafe. The event proved so; for that night they, having some arms concealed, fired upon his camp and wounded him mortally. Five Captains were also wounded, some of whom died afterwards of their wounds. The day following I arrived at McFalls Mill, about 60 miles. There I dispatched 90 of my men back to render assistance. But it was too late as the rebels had taken to the woods and got away.” State records Vol. 22 page 204-5. It is thought that Tory Captain David Godwin was one of the wounded and was rushed to a doctor in Wilmington, but he soon died. It is noted that Troy Colonel Hector McNeill of Bladen and his 70 Tories were not in Elizabethtown on Wednesday 29 Aug 1781. The night after taken Hillsborough, McNeill dreamed of getting killed and told that to some friends. That day, McNeill and 28 Tories were killed in a firefight with General Butler on 14 Sep 1781 at the Battle of Lindsey’s Mill. Fanning and 90 Tories were badly wounded in this skirmish as the group was coming back from Hillsborough where they captured Governor Burke and 200 others to take to Wilmington.

The total Bladen Militia force was 69 men and they defeated a Tory force of over 300 on 29 Aug 1781. God did not save the king this time. By mid-Sept 1781, it was known in NC that Cornwallis with 8,000 soldiers was trapped at Yorktown.

Richard Cheshire pension application 1759-1851

Afterwards, at a period, when the County of Bladen was much infested by Tories, but the time he does not recollect well enough to state the month or year, he was ordered into service in a company of Volunteer Light Horse, under the command of Captain Jared Irwin, whose Head Quarters were at or near Elizabethtown, except when he was obliged to retire before superior numbers of the Tories. Captain Irwin was almost constantly under arms sometimes with a larger, & sometimes with a less number of his Company, and at the Head of whom Colonel Thomas Robeson, the commanding officer of the County, occasionally placed himself. The men were held liable to turn out on duty, whenever called upon – they were also constantly advancing or retreating – On one occasion, in order to deceive the Tories, they were marched over Neuse River – immediately countermarched crossed the Cape Fear River at night – surprised the Tories encamped at Elizabethtown & defeated them, and mortally wounded their Commanding officer Colonel Slingsby [?]. He was in the skirmish, and was engaged in the service above described until the close of the War, and as well as his memory serves him, he does not think he would be wrong in saying, that the portion of time in which he was actively employed would amount to nearly 12 months, but is content to claim for seven months, being the time for which a Brother Soldier Musgrove Jones claims; and which he thinks is less than they are entitled to. He was verbally discharged by Captain Irwin.

That when he entered both his terms of service he resided in Bladen County aforesaid; that he does not recollect to have served with any Continental regiments or companies, and that he has no documentary evidence. He hereby relinquishes every claim whatever to a pension or annuity except the present.

James Cain — 1826

Personally came into open Court William Cain & Samuel Cain residence of the County & State aforesaid & made oath according to law to the following declaration (viz.) in order to obtain the benefits of the several acts of Congress granting pensions to revolutionary & the heirs of Revolutionary Soldiers viz. that their father James Cain, Deceased, late of Bladen County was a Soldier in the Revolutionary War in the North Carolina Militia & served under Captains Irvin, Shipman & Robeson – Colonel Thomas Brown, did not serve in the Battle at Elizabethtown in said County, he was a POW. His men did serve for him. James Cain said Col, Brown did serve in that battle.He served at various times through the entire war, but we our unable to specify the said service & must refer to the evidence on file in the War office & such as they will hereafter be enabled to file from the Comptroller’s office of North Carolina – that their said father died without ever so far as they know making an application for Pension.

They further swear that their said father James Cain, has the following children living viz. William Cain a citizen of Bladen County North Carolina, Samuel Cain a citizen of Bladen County – Mary Powers formerly Mary Cain a citizen of Robeson County North Carolina – Marsha McMillan a citizen of Bladen County North Carolina – & Jonathan Cain now a citizen of the State of Georgia, that Elizabeth Cain wife of James Cain & mother of these declarants died 21st of January 1799 & James Cain the father aforesaid died 28 March 1826. Sworn to & subscribed this 6 of February 1855.

Ref: Nine important RW pension applications are: Richard Cheshire, David Clark, Sherwood Fort 1759-1849, Josiah Singletary, Robert Johnston, Richard Brown, James Cain, Samuel Phares, and Musgrove Jones. Also in the Battle of Elizabethtown; Richard Plummer, Moab Stephens 1755-1840, Arthur Bizzell, James Bizzell, William Bizzell 1735-1811 with 2 sons, Captain Jarred Irwin, Major James Gillespie 1746-1805, Lt. James Singletary, Capt, Peter Robeson, Col. Thomas Robeson, and Col. Thomas Owen, Capt. William Dickson of Duplin Milistia, Joshua Daugherty, Zachariah Reaves, and Barnabus Stephens.

