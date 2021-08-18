(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 10 — Claribel Labra, 33, of 15657 U.S. Hwy. 701, Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and order for arrest. Bond set at $41,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 10 — Melanie Mishoe, 45, of 1009 Lloyd St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 10 — Kimberly Dawn Garason, 49, of 1009 Lloyd St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 11 — John David Parker, 49, of 607 Mount Olive Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 11 — Joel Perez, 37, of 2421 Goldsboro Hwy., Lot 17, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired, exceeding safe speed, no operator’s license and possession of open container. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 25.

• Aug. 11 — Jerry Terrell Williams, 32, of 20 Hurricane Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and computer trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 12 — Leo Dixon, 37, of 74 Pitchfork Lane, Salemburg, was charged with selling marijuana, delivering marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 12 — Clark Carl Kephart, 64, of 115 Kerr St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Aug. 12 — Elton Thedore Brewington, 58, of 8221 High House Road, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 12 — Jesse Lee Bard, 35, of 1016 Chestnutt Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female and order for arrest. No bond set; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 13 — Roxanne Autry Scott, 52, of 288 W. Old Stage Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 13 — Evan Arthur Stanton, 32, of 155 Fort Knox Road, Magnolia, was charged with communicating threats, driving while license revoked and expired registration card/tag. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 4.

• Aug. 13 — Mydesha Sentora Draughon, 26, of 118 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 9.

• Aug. 13 — Joshua Lentrel Pigford, 28, of 1527 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, was charged with speeding, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer and possession of open container of an alcoholic beverage. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 14 — Tiffany Fisher Vazquez, 32, of 3773 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 15 — Annie Hunt Wright, 63, of 207 Bluegrass Lane, Roseboro, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 16 — Lyle Winston Fish, 20, of 6333 Milton Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, no operator’s license, speeding, fictitious tag, expired tag, failing to stop at stop sign, reckless driving to endanger and failing to maintain lane control. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 16 — Nicholas Chevon Leroy Moore, 29, of 633 Boone St., Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 16 — Randall Hamby, 41, of 289 Jerry Hudson Lane, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. No bond set; court date was Aug. 17.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.