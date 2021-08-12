Safety, appearance of monopoles mulled

CLINTON — Two monopole communications towers for Duke Energy Progress drew much discussion during a recent special use permit hearing, with concerns being raised over aesthetics as well as safety.

Staff from Duke Energy as well as their contractors were in place at the Clinton City Council meeting to answer questions. Attorney Toby Coleman started off the discussion, sharing a picture of what the tower will look like.

“It is a monopole tower that is being proposed instead of a more grid structured that you might see,” said Coleman.

The tower would be on an existing substation lot.

“It’s being installed as part of Duke’s grid modernization project,” he explained.

Most of their communication within the grid in the Clinton area is through phone lines, and he said that it was time for that to be upgraded. The monopoles are essentially like a personal Wifi router just for their use.

Coleman broke it down that they have two options, but no matter what, it has to be on a faster network. They can either run fiber optic cable for the internet or they have have the monopoles do the communication. Fiber wasn’t an option here because the companies that provide it don’t have enough security to satisfy their requirements.

“As a result, Duke has had to go with the section option, which is this monopole,” he said.

Two monopoles will be placed, one so it can talk to the other, which will be sending the signal to their headquarters called a “point of sight communication.”

One nearby property owner showed up and was concerned about how obtrusive they would be. Duke Energy had a real estate appraiser that explained that neither location would have any impact on property values at all.

“What about adverse effects from radiation or things of that sort?” asked Councilman Darue Bryant.

Duke Energy’s Engineer Rick Trujillo was there to address those concerns.

“This is such a low radio signal that it is negligible,” said Trujillo. “It’s very, very narrow, like a laser beam.”

“Have there been any studies in regards to that?” Bryant queried.

Trujillo replied in the affirmative. He said that to put it in perspective a cell phone is couple of watts, and the monopole is half a watt and around the same radio frequencies.

“This is a constant signal, so there is no increase, there is no decrease,” he explained.

“Will it have any adverse effects on electronics or anything else in the neighboring home?” asked Mayor Lew Starling.

“Not in my opinion, no,” said Trujillo.

Starling followed up by asking if there have been studies done and, again, Trujillo replied in the affirmative.

“There’s been quite a few studies, and we can certainly provide you with the results,” he said, mention governmental agencies.

Starling asked him if he had done any himself and Trujillo confirmed that he had.

Trujillo stated that he designed this radio and that he had surveyed both properties. He also said that they can shorten one of the poles if it was requested, and the Council said that would be preferred.

