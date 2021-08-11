Group fights for old Sampson HS

This is the back side of the Sampson High School building. On the right is the building that houses the boiler room as well as held the science classes. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Robert Bennett and Dr. Jesse Williams are actively working to restore the Sampson High School building as part of the Sampson High School Alumni Association. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Big plans are in place for the old Sampson High School building, and those involved in the process are ready to keep the legacy alive.

The school, down on McKoy Street, faced potential condemnation by the City of Clinton, but the Sampson High School Alumni Association is working towards understanding the current needs of the facility.

One side of the premises is a set of apartments, which are in what used to be the elementary school, called “the little building” and housed grades first through sixth.

“So when you first come in the big building, out front was the high school,” said Robert Bennett.

Next to it was more classrooms, a science building, and home economics, which are on the back side. Holes are in the roofs of some of the buildings, but overall the condition isn’t as bad as it appears from the outside.

The strip along the side, on the left side when facing the building, used to house the cafeteria. It is now just empty grass.

“Behind the cafeteria was the library,” said Bennett.

Dr. Jesse Williams said that that building was parallel to the other building on the back side. Behind all of this is the gymnasium, which is now the Bellamy Center, where after-school and community programs are often held. One of the buildings on the back side was built by Veterans they said.

“What we are trying to develop is affordable housing and work force housing,” said Bennett. “The main building will approximately house 13 to 14 one bedroom units.”

The building on the back side would be an additional six apartments. Additionally they are talking about building some new units on the grassy part to the left of the school and a few other places.

“Some new apartments behind where the old apartments are,” said Williams.

That will be on the side where the tennis courts.

So the real question is how will all this be managed, and what the ultimate plans are for that.

“We are working on that now,” said Bennett. “It’s going to be managed in such a way that after it is developed, when we rent it, we can continue to generate income and to not only run the programs we run.”

One of the major programs that they have been running for years is the scholarship program. They give, and have given, thousands of dollars in scholarship money. The hopes are with this money they will be able to keep that sustained on the long term.

They also used to have 13 different chapters of the school alumni association.

“That has compressed down to five active chapters,” said Williams.

Not only will this money help with scholarship, but it will allow them to do some community reinvestment, he said.

“We want to do programs to help the youth, and the elderly, primarily,” said Williams.

There will be a multipurpose room, and one wing of the building will house the headquarters and office space for the alumni association. There will also be a space for memorabilia and history preservation.

“We’ve got a lot of history stuff we need to document, with both old stuff and new stuff,” said Williams.

