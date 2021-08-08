A legacy of leadership

Kermit Williamson helps break ground with other local dignitaries for the Expo Center 24 years ago. Courtesy photo Community stalwart Kermit Williamson at the Sampson County Expo Center groundbreaking in 1997. Courtesy photo Kermit Williamson: A life in service Governmental Service • Member, Sampson County Board of Commissioners, 1986-1994 and 2002-2006 • Chairman, Board of Commissioners, 1989-1994, 2004-2006 • Served as Chairman of Airport Authority, Member of Economic Development Board, Chairman of Eastern NC County Council, and Chief Executive of Mid Carolina Council of Governments Affiliations • Member, NC Southeast Vice-Chair, NC Southeast, 1995-2006 Member, NC Swine Waste & Odor Consortium Member, Board of Trustees, Sampson Regional Medical Center • Member and Past Chairman, Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center Advisory Board, 1985-2006 • Greater Clinton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, 1982-84 • President, Kerr School PTA, 1985-86 • State Director, Jaycees, 1981-1982 • President, Sampson County Jaycees, 1980-81 Deacon, Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church Honors and Recognitions • M.H. (Jack) Brock Award Recipient, 1994 • Order of the Long Leaf Pine, 1992 • Delegate, Young Leaders Conference to Switzerland, 1993 • Greater Clinton Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen, 1984 • Jaycee Outstanding Young Man Award, 1982

Kermit D. Williamson Jr. saw Sampson County’s growth firsthand, as a county leader, civic servant and dedicated businessman serving local farmers for decades. He lived an exemplary life of service, one that came to its end this week, leaving others to look back on his contributions to this community.

Williamson passed away Thursday, leaving those in the community to reflect on the rich legacy the man leaves. He owned and operated Sampson Farmers True Value Hardware in Clinton, a family-owned and operated business. He served as a Sampson County commissioner for 12 years over three different decades, and was the board’s chairman for the majority of those years.

He was instrumental in the county’s growth, his vision leading to the expansion of the educational infrastructure as well as the development of one of this county’s beacons — the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson Expo Center, addressed Williamson’s passing to the Exposition Center Advisory Board members, expressing his “great sadness” and detailing the indelible impact Williamson had on the course the county was able to take years ago.

”Kermit, as you all know was the driving force behind the development the Sampson County Exposition Center. Kermit had the vision to understand how our community could benefit from the Expo Center,” Jordan stated. “His vision, along with the support of you, our county and many other individuals and businesses (has) led to a facility that has hosted well over 12,000 events since established. There have been so many events at the facility and they have covered the gamut in type. There have been many community fundraisers, weddings, and so many other celebratory events.”

That was possible because of people like Williamson, whose vision was credited with moving the county forward, many said. He served on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners from 1986 to 1994 and 2002 to 2006.

Along with the development of the Agri-Expo Center, during Williamson’s tenure, the county saw its initial development of a countywide water system as well as the implementation of a $140 million capital improvements initiative (using bonds and COPs) that funded multiple school facilities, a detention center, a human services building and other county facilities.

Also under Williamson’s watch, a regional landfill was established, allowing the county to close an unlined county landfill. The regional landfill allows free waste disposal to all county citizens, while also providing revenues — the county annually budgets $2.2 million in landfill revenues — to fund multiple capital improvement and budgetary needs.

“It was and honor and a privilege to work with Kermit Williamson. The word ‘visionary’ is often over-used, but it is the most appropriate word to describe Kermit Williamson,” said Susan Holder, longtime assistant county manager, public information officer and clerk to the county board. “He envisioned what the future could be for the community, and worked with boundless optimism to reach it.

“His leadership improved the quality of life for a multitude of citizens,” Holder said. “There are few who leave such a civic legacy.”

Williamson was born and raised in Clinton, and lived here his entire life.

After graduating from Clinton High School, Williamson pursued furthering his education at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He grew up in the family business, helping his father run Sampson Hardware. Kermit Dewitt Williamson Sr. started the business in 1947.

After college, his father passed, leaving the family business to Williamson so that he could help take care of his mother and his younger sisters. Williamson took over Sampson Hardware in 1975 and was at the store ever since, assisting countless patrons, farmers and agribusiness professionals over the years.

“It wasn’t my intentions to run the family business,” Williamson told The Sampson Independent back in 2016. “And I surely didn’t envision staying here this long. But, Clinton is a great place to raise a family. I kinda took over the family business out of the responsibility I have for my family.”

Through the years, Sampson Farmers True Value Hardware provided many of the supplies local farmers need to run their farming operations. Williamson said it was it his steadfast goal to ensure he provided everything right here locally, so farmers could stay in business, and stay close to their land.

When Williamson was growing up, it was young boys and girls who worked in the field and cropped tobacco. As the decades progressed, machines cropped tobacco for the farmer, cutting down labor costs. Technology allowed farmers to optimize their yields, which brought in more money.

Even though his father passed a long while ago, Sampson Hardware remained very much a family venture. Williamson’s mother could be found at the hardware nearly every day, except for the day she would get her hair done.

“She’s always right here, helping keep this place going,” Williamson said in 2016.

Williamson knew well that agriculture was the lifeblood of Sampson County. He saw it through his county leadership, as well as the many community and civic involvements. He was a farmer himself, raising hogs and growing field crops like tobacco, corn and soy beans. In the later years, Williamson stepped back and rented out the land.

“Agriculture presents a good lifestyle,” Williamson said. “Agriculture has helped a lot of people become successful and helped families survive.”

His role on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners gave him a firsthand look at the invaluable impact agriculture had on the county’s economy. Williamson was also a member of numerous committees that aimed to benefit the community, the county, the state and agriculture.

“Serving allowed me to have a unique perspective on how important agriculture is to Sampson County,” Williamson once said.

He was president of the Sampson County Jaycees, 1980-81, and state director of the Jaycees from 1981-1982. He was a member and past chairman of the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center Advisory Board, that service stretching from 1985 to 2006. That was just a couple of his many involvements (see related box).

Williamson was a M.H. (Jack) Brock Award Recipient, a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a Greater Clinton Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen Award winner and a Jaycee Outstanding Young Man Award honoree.

He cared about his community, and championed those who similarly served.

“There were not many weeks since I began working at the Expo Center in 1998 that Kermit has not called to check in on the facility, but I really think he was really calling to check in on me,” Jordan recalled. “I first worked with Kermit, when him and Quincy Edgerton invited me to join the Clinton Jaycees. He really loved our community. I am proud have called Kermit a mentor, but most proud to call him, and his family, my friends.”

“When I think of Kermit, there is one thing that comes to my mind — the Jaycee Creed,” Jordan stated.

The Jaycee Creed reads in part, “Earth’s great treasure lies in human personality; And that service to humanity is the best work of life.”

“Kermit exemplified these simple but powerful words,” Jordan stated, asking that others keep Williamson’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

“He will be missed by many.”

