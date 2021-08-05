Newton Grove woman dies in single-car wreck

A single-car collision Thursday claimed the life of a Newton Grove woman not far from her home, the second fatal wreck in that area of northern Sampson County in a three-day span.

The wreck occurred at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 701 in the Newton Grove area, approximately one-tenth of a mile south of South Church Street.

According to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County, a 2009 Ford Escape, operated by Dwendolyn Thornton Hudson, 76, of Harper House Road, Newton Grove, was traveling south on U.S. 701 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the curb. After impact, the vehicle traveled onto private property and struck a pine tree, before coming to rest partially in the southbound lane of U.S. 701.

Hudson was transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Trooper J.F. Smith investigated the collision, the details of which were relayed by Sgt. D. Kevin Pearson.

Thursday’s deadly collision was the second this week, following a fatal two-vehicle head-on collision early Monday morning in northern Sampson County, which killed a Clinton man and injured two others.

That fatal collision occurred at 6:17 a.m. on N.C. 55, just over a half mile west of Newton Grove near Warren Mill Road.

According to reports, a Nissan being driven by Jose Efrain Membreno, 41, of Clinton, traveled left of the centerline and overcorrected. A Dodge traveling the opposite direction overcorrected in response to the Nissan’s movement and the two vehicles struck head-on in the westbound lane of N.C. 55, according to reports.

Membreno was killed as a result of the collision. An 18-year-old front seat passenger of the Nissan and the driver of the Dodge, a 30-year-old Fayetteville man, were transported to Wake Med in Raleigh.