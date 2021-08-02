Head-on wreck claims Clinton man, injures two others

A two-vehicle, head-on collision early Monday morning in northern Sampson County killed a Clinton man and injured two others, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County.

The fatal collision occurred at 6:17 a.m. on N.C. 55, just over a half mile west of Newton Grove near Warren Mill Road.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol reports, a 2004 Dodge pickup was traveling east on N.C. 55, operated by Kwame Maricus Camiyan Williams, 30, of 811 Applewood Lane, Fayetteville, and a 2008 Nissan Altima operated by Jose Efrain Membreno, 41, of 116 Water House Circle, Clinton, was traveling west on N.C. 55.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Nissan traveled left of the centerline and overcorrected. The driver of the Dodge truck overcorrected in response to the Nissan’s movement and the two vehicles struck head-on in the westbound lane of N.C. 55, according to reports.

Membreno, the driver of the Nissan, was killed as a result of the collision.

Williams, the driver of the Dodge truck, was injured and transported to Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. A front seat passenger of the Nissan, Jonathan Efrain Membreno, 18, of the same Water House Circle address, sustained injuries and was also transported to Wake Med.

No charges were brought in the collision. Trooper L.M. High is the investigating officer.