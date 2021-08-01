League protests over concerns

A caravan of people peacefully protest on behalf of the Garland Softball League. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent A peaceful protest on behalf of the Garland Softball League proceeded through the heart of Garland on Thursday evening. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Brook Taylor, center, waves a poster in the march. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The peaceful protest proceeds down U.S. 701 through Garland. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Protestors and supporters gathered outside the Town Hall for the Garland Softball League. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Commissioner Jo Strickland speaks to the gathered group on Thursday. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — A recent decision by the Garland town board to temporarily close the Garland softball field drew in a group of parents, kids and concerned citizens in a peaceful protest and march through the town Thursday night.

Despite the muggy humidity, the group stayed the course, with a few folks sharing remarks and commentary about what protesters cite as an unfair decision.

Brook Taylor started the conversation, welcoming everyone and turning it over to Commissioner Jo Strickland to share an update.

“I’ve got a few things to tell you that we learned today,” said Strickland. “I cannot speak for all commissioners, but I can tell you as of right now, there’s four of us who are balls to the wall to take care of the Garland Softball League.”

Strickland later backtracked and stated that Commissioner Eddie Brunson was not a part of their discussions, and that she had not spoken to him since the meeting, but that she had spoken with Commissioner Barbara Peterson.

Strickland said they are going to make sure that the “facilities are safe so that our kids can start playing.”

“Today Austin (Brown) and Carolyn (Melvin), Carolyn being on the Parks and Rec committee, met with Seegers Fencing,” she said.

Brown is the mayor pro tem and Melvin is a commissioner. Todd Marshall said that Melvin has been great to work with, and that he couldn’t ask for anything better.

Strickland stated that Seegers is getting them an estimate on what it would cost to replace the fencing, citing that it is outdated and that Seegers said that it would be best to replace it all at one time.

They had their safety representative from their liability insurance come out and do an assessment at the park. Recommendations were made that will take some time, the majority of which could be implemented “fairly inexpensively,” said Strickland. Grant money was discussed as well, she said.

“I wasn’t a part of that meeting, this is all second hand,” she said, stating that the commissioners invited them to a roundtable discussion.

“I came in support,” said Beth Caldwell. “I have family members that play softball. I was very disappointed and I live outside the city limits.”

She grew up in Garland, moved away, and is now back here.

“I’m very disappointed and I feel like the children are being used as political pawns.”

Marshall said he has a special fondness for softball in Garland, and has been with the league since midway through the first 2016 season.

“I hate that everything came to where it is now,” he said. “The mayor made a lot of accusations in the last meeting that are untrue.”

Marshall said that no one has accused Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy or her husband from embezzling from the league and that her comments before the vote are what swayed the commissioners.

“But if it leads to getting the ball park fixed, that’s all we are after,” he said.

Marshall said that they understand that there is more to Parks and Recreation than just the softball league. He maintains that repairs haven’t happened out at the field for a while. He said that in 2017 and 2018 the town gave the league $4,000, and that he wasn’t sure about 2016 as he wasn’t involved at that point.

They paid the light bill and took care of repairs at the time, he said, including breaker boxes and light bulbs.

Marshall said that Wendy Norris Taylor went and made a request for records with the town and spoke with an accountant that told her that there was a surplus in the town’s accounts.

“My only question is why didn’t the funding get spent?” asked Marshall.

Prior to the protest, the town’s attorney Alan Maynard sent a letter to Wanda Smith Johnson, the secretary and treasurer of the Garland Volunteer Softball League.

The letter states that the Board of Commissioners voted four to one to close off the complex at the end of the season, which ended July 23.

“The complex is officially closed effective immediately to the public,” it reads. Additionally it says that keys were all turned in to Melvin on July 26.

The closure has been put into place “after many complaints and reports of safety concerns” and there will be a “safety assessment by Risk Management Consultant to identify all safety concerns at the complex” along with other measures towards improvement, the letter states.

It stated that the commissioners would like to re-establish the partnership and collaboration that existed in 2016.

The town, via the letter, has requested that the league submit to the town, before Aug. 11, information to include safety concerns, a list of upgrades in priority order, and audit reports since 2016.

The letter also states that the complex is not closed indefinitely and there are hopes to reopen for next season.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488.