SCS Board leadership transitions

CLINTON — The Sampson County Schools Board of Education saw a restructuring of the board at its Monday meeting, and a new chairperson has taken his place on the board for the next year.

Daryll Warren was elected chairman after Sonya Powell expressed her desire to step away from the post.

“I would like to say that I am not interested in being the chair of the Sampson County Board again for the upcoming year,” said now-former board chair Powell during Monday’s meeting. “I have a lot of personal obligations and professional obligations that I am really constrained with at this moment. And so I leave that perhaps to somebody who has more time and more ability to put forth the effort that it takes.

“For those of you that don’t know, being board chair takes a lot of extra time and a lot of extra dedication and commitment and I presently have a lot of other things going on in my life.”

Powell mentioned that she was leaving for an eight-day church convention, and would not be available over the next few days.

“I do want to thank you for your leadership,” said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin. “Although I wasn’t here for the whole year, I do appreciate that and I concur that anybody who occupies the seat of a chair that’s a huge task and there’s a lot of work that goes into that.”

Daryll Warren was nominated by Kim Schmidlin and Powell nominated Schmidlin. Warren won; however, prior to the vote Schmidlin voiced concerns about her personal and work obligations overshadowing her potential responsibilities.

Sandra Carroll, who was previously the board vice-chair, was nominated by Robert Burley, and she was voted to retain her position. Eleanor Bradshaw was additionally nominated by Powell.

Carroll was a teacher for about 40 years and has been active as a tutor and volunteer in Sampson County. Warren has previously served on the board as vice-chair.

